Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, August 30 to Wednesday, September 5?

THURSDAY, AUGUST 30

Harrogate

Exhibition: Be Here Now – Today Is Just a Daydream, Oasis by rock music photographer Brian Cannon at RedHouse Originals gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount. Until September 22.

Exhibition: Warhol in China - British exclusive Andy Warhol photographs exhibition + paintings/sketches at RedHouse Originals gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount. Until September 30.

Exhibition: First solo exhibition by new UK art star Jesper Pedyo at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road.

Exhibition: Posy Simmonds: Sketches & Drawings at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road. Until September.

Exhibition: Great Yorkshire Art exhibition including Atkinson Grimshaw, Tessa Burney and more at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road. Until September 16.

Music: Live music with Stax at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Rob Reynolds/Aaron Bertenshaw at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.

Music: Acoustic Night - Live music at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. All genres, any acoustic instrument. Open to all: performers and non-performers. Every Thursday, except third Thursday, 7.45-11pm.

Music: Plug n Play music session presented by Lobo Lex at the Harrogate Arms, Parliament Street. 9pm.

RIPON

Walk: Ripon Ghost Walk 7.15-8.45pm. £3 adults. £1 children. Meet at The Cabmen’s Shelter in the Market Place.

Coffee morning: Ripon community link coffee morning from 10am-noon.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 31

Harrogate

Event: The Great Brick Adventure LEGO family fun event at Harrogate Convention Centre. Until September 2.

Music: Highly-acclaimed, seven-piece Past Masters perform a host of classic hits in Let’s Rock The Jukebox at Harrogate Theatre.

Music: Crosscut Saw at the Blues Bar.

Music: Band night with The Dubwubs at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Music: Soulful at St Robert’s Club with guest DJ Diane Layton (LeedsWardrobe/Calverley and Moortown soul clubs) + resident DJs John Lee and Ian Smith. 8pm to midnight.

Ripon

Exhibition: The Great North Art Show - Art in the Aisles at Ripon Cathedral. 10am-4.30pm.

Wetherby

Cinema: Christopher Robin - Fri, Sat & Sun: 2pm. Mon: 12.30pm. Ant-Man & The Wasp - Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon: 4.30pm. Wed: 7.30pm. The Equalizer - Fri-Tue: 7.30pm. Thu: 7.30pm. The More You Ignore Me - Thu (Senior Screen): 2.00pm. Visit Www.Wetherbyfilmtheatre.Co.Uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Horror inspired mini film fest until September 6. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Harrogate

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with James Coley at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr - Autumn Sculpture Trail. Follow a sculpture trail around the garden and discover a selection of beautiful handmade sculptures. Normal garden admission. Until October 31.

Knaresborough

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Sunshine Bus - Five piece covers band based in the Leeds area.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Vintage Rhythms and Henry Graham Show at the village hall. 7pm.

Wetherby

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair - Town Hall, Market Place every Saturday. Free admission. Walk in lift, disabled friendly. Browse, buy and sell. Tel 01937 582803.

Ripon

Fete: Summer fete at the Moors Care Centre, Harrogate Road, Ripon. 2-5pm. Barbecue, stalls and entertainment.

Sale: Ripon Salvation Army furniture and bric-a-brac sale 9-11am at the hall on Lead Lane, Ripon. Free entrance. For further information tel 01765 692657.

Event: Crime author event at Ripon library from 2.30pm. Seven authors will attend, each reading, taking part in a question and answer session and book signing. Tickets £5 from Ripon library. Tel 01609 536623.

Exhibition: Ripon City Photographic Society Annual Photographic Exhibition in the Allhallogate Methodist Hall on Victoria Grove, HG4 1LG. 9.30am-4.30pm.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Harrogate

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including Them Crows (3pm), Oblivion (6pm) and The Matt Goldberg Band (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

fair: RHS Garden Harlow Carr - Autumn Plant Fair 10am–4pm. Normal garden admission.

Knaresborough

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Northern Soul Vinyl Disco 4-8pm.

Boston Spa

Event: Charity fundraising day in aid of Martin House Hospice noon-3pm Primrose Lane Out of School Club, West Wood Way, LS23 6DX

Event: Stables Lane Family Fun Day 1-5pm. Come and help us celebrate the opening of the young children’s play equipment on Stables Lane new Community space.

Ripon

Event: Ripon City Allotment Society - Ripon Horticultural Show at the Wakeman Bar at Ripon Racecourse. Free entry, opens 12.30pm.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Harrogate

Theatre: Launch of rep season – Boeing Boeing at Harrogate Theatre. Until September 8.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Harrogate

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Knaresborough

Concert: A Salute to the 40s variety show endorses by Dame Vera Lynn at Frazer Theatre. 1.45pm.