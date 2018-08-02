Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, August 2 to Wednesday, August 8?

THURSDAY, AUGUST 2

Harrogate

Theatre: Immersion Theatre presents The Importance of Being Earnest at RHS Harlow Carr. 7pm.

Exhibition: Posy Simmonds: Sketches & Drawings at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road. Until September.

Exhibition: Great Yorkshire Art exhibition including Atkinson Grimshaw, Tessa Burney and more at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road. Until September 16.

Music: Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Rob Reynolds/Aaron Bertenshaw at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.

Music: Acoustic Night - Live music at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. All genres, any acoustic instrument. Open to all: performers and non-performers. Every Thursday, except third Thursday, 7.45-11pm.

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr Summer Holiday Family Fun: Jurassic Discovery. Normal garden admission. Runs until September 2.

Ripon

Event: Ripon Ghost Walk 7.15-8.50pm. £3 adults. £1 children. Meet at The Cabmen’s Shelter in the Market Place.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 3

Harrogate

Music: James Ewan Tait plus Robbie Thompson at Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House, Oxford Street. 7pm.

MUSIC: The Fabs bring the spirit of The Cavern with 60s classics to Monteys Rock Cafe, The Ginnel.

Music: Halfhand Hoodoo at the Blues Bar.

Music: Red Delta at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Ripley

Concert: The United Benefice is holding a concert with David Sciacca and Marianatalia Ruscia alias ‘Ten Strings Duo’ at All Saints Church, Ripley. 7.30pm.

Knaresborough

Event: Summer Reading Challenge including Sock Puppet Monsters at Knaresborough Library. 10,30am-noon. Children welcome. No booking required.

Ripon

Concert: Ten Strings (Sicilian classical duo) play Paganini, Guiliana and more at All Saints Church. 7.30pm.

Wetherby

Cinema: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Fri-Wed: 5pm, 7.45pm. Thu: 4.15pm. Incredibles 2 - Fri-Wed: 2pm. Thu: 1.30pm. Andre Rieu 2018 Maastricht Concert (Encore Screening) - Thu: 7.30pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - The Bookshop - Fri-Thu: 7.30pm. Matinee Wed: 2.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 4

Harrogate

Music: Live music with Harrogate bands The Omega Era and King Shilling with Sheffield band Sabella + Hades Kitchen at The Regency. 7.30pm.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Covers and originals by James Coley at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Coffee morning: Tuki Café at St Marks Church, Leeds Road 10am-2pm. This month funds are being raised for the Mothers Union.

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr - All about Orchids. Striking orchid displays, demonstrations and tips on growing at home 10am–4pm. Normal garden admission.

Event: Red Hill Farm charity tea room. 10am-4pm. Off the A661 Wetherby to Harrogate Road HG3 1BS. Also accessible from the Harland Way cycle track. Also open tomorrow, Sunday, August 5.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Savannah Jazz Band at the village hall. 7pm.

Wetherby

fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair Town Hall, Market Place every Saturday. Free admission. Walk in lift, disabled friendly. Browse, buy and sell. Tel 01937 582803.

Masham

Fair: Craft & Gift Fair at Masham Town Hall 10am–4.30pm. Free admission.

Event: Festival of Yorkshire at the Black Swan Inn, Fearby, Nr Masham HG4 4NF. Food, drink and live music.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 5

Harrogate

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including The Reeds (3pm, Rum Doodle (6pm) and The Matt Goldberg Band (9pm).

MUSIC: Acoustic session with Josh Ozturk at Monteys Rock Cafe, The Ginnel.

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Ripon

Event: Open Gardens noon-5pm. NGS Open Gardens in Littlethorpe, Ripon, HG4 3LS. £6 entry for all three gardens. Afternoon teas at Greencroft. Tel 01765 602487.

Pateley bridge

Music: The Stray Notes Sax will be playing on the Joe Longster Bandstand between 2-4pm.

Tockwith

Show: Tockwith and District Show 8.30am-6pm. Admission £10, under 16s free. Free car parking. www.tockwithshow.org.uk

Masham

Market: Masham Farmer’s Market in Masham Market Place. www.northerndalesfarmersmarkets.com

MONDAY, AUGUST 6

harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Tockwith

Quiz: Quiz night at the Spotted Ox (first Monday of the month) starting at about 8.30pm. Contact The Spotted Ox – 01423 358387.

Clifford

Music: The Albion’s monthly Monday folk night. For any further information call 01937 918554.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 7

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 8

Harrogate

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

BurnT Yates

Coffee morning: Monthly coffee morning at St Andrew’s Church, Burnt Yates 10-11.30am. Admission £2.50 includes refreshments.

Knaresborough

Bingo: The Friendship and Leisure Centre in Knaresborough Market Place hosts Bingo on Wednesday evenings 7-8.15pm. For further information contact Anita on 01423 865991.