Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

The Great Knaresborough Bed Race Saturday, June 9. Attractions open at Conyngham Hall fields at noon. Procession 1pm. Bed race starts 3pm.
The Great Knaresborough Bed Race Saturday, June 9. Attractions open at Conyngham Hall fields at noon. Procession 1pm. Bed race starts 3pm.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, June 7 to Wednesday, June 13?

THURSDAY, JUNE 7

Harrogate

Theatre: The Billy Fury Story at Harrogate Theatre.

Theatre: Woodlands Drama Group presents Wyrd Sisters at Harrogate Theatre Studio. Until June 9.

Exhibition: Picturing Women - An Exhibition celebrating 100th anniversary of votes for Women at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road. Until June 17.

Music: Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Ade Payne at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. All genres, any instrument. Open to all performers and non-performers. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.

FRIDAY, JUNE 8

Harrogate

Music: Live music from Robert Vincent, James House + Dave Hanson at Warehouse Recording Co at Wetherby Road. 7pm.

Music: Blues Boy Kings at the Blues Bar.

Music: The Omega Era + Pips at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Music: Harrogate (Bilton) Northern Soul Club at Bilton WMC, Skipton Road from 7.30pm. Special guest Rob Haigh. £5 on the door.

Wetherby

Cinema: Book Club - Fri, Sat & Sun: 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Tue: 4.30pm. Wed: 7.30pm. Thu: 2pm (Senior Screen), 7.30pm. The Royal Ballet Presents: Swan Lake - Tue: 7.15pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Funny Cow - Fri-Thu: 7.30pm. Matinee Wed: 2.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, JUNE 9

Harrogate

Music: The Snake Davis Band at Ripley Town Hall.

Exhibition: Trooping the Colour - British exclusive Andy Warhol photographs exhibition at RedHouse Originals gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount. Until July 7.

Theatre: Count Arthur Strong at Harrogate Theatre.

Exhibition: Open Weekend at Silson Contemporary Gallery’s Spring/Summer exhibition at Harlow Oval. Opening times at Silson website.

Music: La Vendore Rouge at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Biz Denton at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Coffee Morning: charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street 10.15-11.30am. Raising money for Touchstones Harrogate.

Coffee Morning: in aid of Kidz Klub 10am-noon at St John’s Church Hall, Bilton Lane, Harrogate. £1 includes a drink and biscuit.

Event: All about Bonsai at RHS Garden Harlow Carr 10am–4pm. Visitors are invited to bring their own trees along for advice. Normal garden admission.

Knaresborough

Event: The Great Knaresborough Bed Race. Attractions open at Conyngham Hall fields at noon. Procession 1pm. Bed race starts 3pm.

Music: Bedfest presents live bands, acoustic music and DJs at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre including DJ Rory at 10pm. Noon-midnight. Free entry.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Frank Brooker’s Happy Chappies at the village hall.

Event: Boston Spa Village Gala on St John’s field from 1pm.

Wetherby

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair Town Hall, Market Place every Saturday. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell. 01937 582803.

Exhibition: Wetherby Art Group annual exhibition in Wetherby Town Hall 10am-4pm. Most of the work will be for sale and tea / coffee / home baking will be available.

Ripon

Event: Tractor Fest at Newby Hall 10am-5pm.

SUNDAY, JUNE 10

harrogate

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including The Revolutionaires (3pm), Hargreaves (6pm) and The Jamie Valentine Band (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Knaresborough

Music: Acoustic jam session at Six Poor Folk. 6.30pm.

Ripon

Event: Tractor Fest at Newby Hall 10am-5pm.

MONDAY, JUNE 11

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

TUESDAY, JUNE 12

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 13

Harrogate

Theatre: Comedian Chris Ramsey at Harrogate Theatre.

Music: Vinyl Sessions at Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House, Oxford Street with David Bowie producer Ken Scott, Ziggy Stardust album vinly playback + Graham Chalmers. 7.30pm. Free entry.

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Knaresborough

Bingo: The Friendship and Leisure Centre in Knaresborough Market Place hosts Bingo on Wednesday evenings starting at 7pm. For further information contact Anita on 01423 865991.

FURTHER AHEAD

Harrogate

Open Day: Royal Hall Open Day on Thursday, June 14 between 10am-4pm. Free admittance. Guided tours at 11am and 2.30pm.

Music: Vibe-ology Quartet featuring John Settle on vibraphone at The Squinting Cat on Thursday, June 14 8pm. Free entry.

Knaresborough

Event: Mamma Mia – Sing Along at Holy Trinity Church Hall on Friday, June 15 at 7pm. Adults £6, children Under 12 £3 Tickets from Denise Cullingworth 07739 398197.

Ripon

Coffee morning: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall on Thursday, June 14 10am-noon.

Aldborough

Talk: Richard Brickstock talk ‘The Aldborough Coins and The Wold Newton Coin Hoard ‘ on Thursday, June 14 at 7.30pm in Aldborough Village Hall. Visitors £5 FORA members free.

Visit www.romanaldborough.co.uk