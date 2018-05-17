Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, May 17 to Wednesday, May 23?

THURSDAY, MAY 17

Harrogate

Theatre: 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea at Harrogate Theatre Studio. Until May 19.

Theatre: The Gondeliers with Harrogate Gilbert & Sullivan Society at Harrogate Theatre. Until May 19.

Exhibition: Flaunt Every Kiss by David Rusbatch at RedHouse Originals, Cheltenham Mount. Until May 26.

exhibition: Horton & The Hebrides: Paintings by Norman Adams RA at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road. Until May 19.

Music: Live music with Scapegoat Kelly at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Ade Payne at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Music: Music at The Manhattan - John Smith. Starts 7.30pm. Admission £6, free to new visitors. Free parking.

Event: The Kendal Mountain Festival Tour at Ashville College, Harrogate 6.30-9.30pm. Visit http://www.kendalmountaintour.com/harrogate2018

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.

FRIDAY, MAY 18

harrogate

Exhibition: Silson Contemporary Gallery’s exhibition at Harlow Oval. Until July 13.

Event: Harrogate Theatre presents The Midnight Soup, part of 2’s Company mini-fest, at North Bar. Until May 19.

Music: Rock legend Nils Lofgren at the Royal Hall.

Music: Live rock with Sertraline + Hell Fire Jack and The Omega Era at Bilton WMC. 8pm.

Music: Rock and blues with Stockyard Crossing at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: Crowdog at the Blues Bar.

Music: Reggae with Majesty at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Knaresborough

Music: Strut Ya Stuff funk/disco night at Six Poor Folk with DJ Mike Addison. 9pm-midnight. Weekly.

Ripon

Festival: Glampfest with camping, food and drink and music including DJ Rory Hoy at Ivy Bank Family Caravan Park, Kirkby Malzeard. Until May 20.

Event: Museums At Night For Kids’. A special Ripon Ghost Walk for kids six-12 years + family guardians. 7.15-8.45pm. £3 adults. £1 children. Meet at The Cabmen’s Shelter in the Market Place.

SHAROW

MUSIC: Ripon Rotary and Inner Wheel Gala Concert at St John’s Church, Sharow 7.30pm. Admission £10 on the door.

Wetherby

Cinema: The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society - Fri-Sun: 7.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm, 7.30pm. Tue: 7.30pm. Sherlock Gnomes - Fri-Thu: 4.30pm. Nothing Like A Dame - Wed: 7.30pm. Thu: 2pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Ghost Stories - Fri-Thu: 7.30pm (Not Wed). Another Fine Mess - Yorkshire Silent Film Festival - Wed evening. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, MAY 19

harrogate

Exhibition: Hair Apparent – A Voyage Around My Roots with author/performer Tina Shingler at Mercer Art Gallery. 7-8pm.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Becky Bowe and band at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: St Peter’s Church Royal Afternoon Tea and screening of the Royal Wedding. £5 per person. 11.30am-2.30pm.

Knaresborough

Concert: Northern Songbirds Choir + Knaresborough Silver Band at Holy Trinity Church. 7.30pm.

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - The Department - covers band 9pm.

Ripley

Concert: Connie Lush in concert at Ripley Town Hall for Parkinson’s UK.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Jeff Banhart, John Hallam and Phil Lucas at the village hall. 7pm.

Wetherby

Event: Family fun day at the New Inn, Wetherby to celebrate the Royal wedding! Barbecue and Pimms noon-8pm.

Stutton

Theatre: Alan Bennett’s ‘Talking Heads’ monologues - ‘A Lady of Letters’ and ‘Bed Among the Lentils’ performed by The Library Theatre Company 7.30pm (doors 7pm) Stutton Village Hall. Phone 01937 918584.

SUNDAY, MAY 20

Harrogate

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including The All Star 45s (3pm), Juri Juices (6pm) and The Bondurants (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Music: Harrogate Arms, 11 Parliament Street 7.30pm. Free entry. Vocalist Georgina Barr with the AC Trio. harrogatejazz.info

Ripley

Event: The Nidderdale Charity Walk: five, 10, and 20 miles, all starting and finishing in Ripley at the town hall starting from 7am. Also 20 mile run starting 8am.

Northallerton

Dance: May Ball at The Golden Lion Hotel 2-4.45pm with organist Graeme Scarlett. Tickets on the door £8.

MONDAY, MAY 21

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

TUESDAY, MAY 22

Harrogate

Concert: Marti Pellow at Harrogate Convention Centre.

theatre: Reform Theatre perform Two by Jim Cartwright at Harrogate Theatre Studio.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. More info email suelynch443@gmail.com

Music: The Empress 8.15pm. Free entry. The Blues Dudes featuring Jon Taylor and Rich Jevons. harrogatejazz.info

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23

harrogate

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Knaresborough

Club: Demonstration ‘A Floral Miscellany’ at Knaresborough Flower Club at the Hub, St John’s Church 7.30pm.

Club: The Friendship and Leisure Centre, Market Place hosts Bingo at 7pm. Further info from Anita on 01423 865991.