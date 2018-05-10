Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, May 10 to Wednesday, May 16?

THURSDAY, MAY 10

Harrogate

Theatre: 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea at Harrogate Theatre. Until May 19.

Exhibition: Flaunt Every Kiss by David Rusbatch at RedHouse Originals, Cheltenham Mount. Until May 26.

Exhibition: Horton & The Hebrides: Paintings by Norman Adams RA at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road. Until May 19.

Music: Live music with The Resonators at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Ade Payne at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly,

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Music: Harrogate Jazz - The Squinting Cat 8pm. Free entry. Vocalist Emily Brown with Jon Taylor (sax/flute) and the AC Trio. harrogatejazz.info

Ripon

Coffee Morning: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall 10am-noon.

FRIDAY, MAY 11

Harrogate

Music: Mod tribute band Roundel at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: Swampgrass at the Blues Bar.

Music: Band night with Marc and Abi of Issimo at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Pannal

Event: Craft with flowers evening at Pannal Village Hall 7pm. Tickets £8 contact Bev Thompson on 01423 873672.

Knaresborough

Music: Strut Ya Stuff, cheese-free disco funk classics with DJ Mike Atkinson, at Six Poor Folk. 9pm to midnight.

Ripon

Music: Gary Stewart and his Graceland Band perform Paul Simon’s Graceland at RAOS Hall, Allhallowgate.

Darley

Event: The Bard of Barnsley, Ian McMillan at Darley Memorial Hall.7pm.

Wetherby

Cinema: The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society - Fri-Sun: 7.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm, 7.30pm. Tue-Wed: 7.30pm. Thu: 2pm, 4.30pm. Sherlock Gnomes - Fri: 4.30pm. Sat-Sun: 2pm. Mon-Wed: 4.30pm. Thu: noon. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society - Fri-Thu: 7.30pm. Matinee Wed: 2.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, MAY 12

Harrogate

Music: Chris Difford – Some Fantastic Place – My Life In and Out of Squeeze at Warehouse Recording Co, Wetherby Road. 7pm.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Biz Denton at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: Local History Fair at Harrogate Library part of ‘Local and Community History Month’ 10.30am-3pm.

Event: Masquarade Ball at Harrogate Railway 7pm-midnight. £14 entry. DJ and live singer.

Coffee Morning: Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street 10.15-11.30am supporting the Acorn Centre.

Knaresborough

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Last Orders, covers band 9pm.

Ripon

Music: Classic hits from across the decades with Jaspa at South Lodge. 8.30pm.

Grewelthorpe

Music: Alligator Gumbo plays New Orleans’ jazz and blues at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Boston Spa

Music: No Jazz in the Spa at the village hall.

BISHOP MONKTON

EVENT: Ripon Rotary Bike Ride - starting and finishing at Bishop Monkton Village Hall.

SUNDAY, MAY 13

Harrogate

Music: Chris Difford – Some Fantastic Place – My Life In and Out of Squeeze at Warehouse Recording Co, Wetherby Road. Noon.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including Washburn Resonators (3pm), Hell Fire Jack and Strangers in Paradise (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Muisc: Harrogate Jazz - Harrogate Arms, 11 Parliament Street 7.30pm. Free entry. Vocalist Cherie Gears with the AC Trio. harrogatejazz.info

Ripon

Open day: White Rose Sailing Association open day noon-4pm. For details visit www.wrsa.org.uk

Open gardens: Harrogate and Knaresborough branch of Amnesty International open garden and teas at Norton Conyers 2-5pm. Admission £6.

Exhibition: Kirby Hill, Langthorpe and District wall hangings displayed at All Saints’ Church, Kirby Hill 2-4.30pm.

Wetherby

Open garden: 9.30am-4.30pm, 57 Glenfield Avenue, Wetherby in aid of Martin House Hospice.

Green hammerton

Event: Green Hammerton and Whixley Scarecrow Trail 11am-4pm. Maps (£2) from Green Hammerton CofE Primary School playing field.

Summerbridge

Open garden: Woodlands Cottage, Summerbridge, HG3 4BT open for the National Garden Scheme 1-5pm. Admission £3.50.

Little Ouseburn

Open gardens: selection of small and large gardens. 10am-5pm. Admission £5, children free. Free parking.

Birstwith

Open garden: Springfield Farm - two acre garden. 11am-3pm. Admission £3.50. Sleights Lane, High Birstwith HG3 2LH.

MONDAY, MAY 14

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

TUESDAY, MAY 15

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Music: Harrogate Jazz - The Empress 8.15pm. Free entry Award winning saxophonist Krzysztof Urbański. harrogatejazz.info

Club: Harrogate and District Family History Society talk ‘Our Cousin Florence’ at St Paul’s United Reformed Church Hall, Belford Road 7.30pm.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 16

Harrogate

Event: Profumi di Toscana wine night at Sasso restaurant, Princes Square. 7.30pm.

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Open day: Royal Hall Open Day 10am-4pm. Free admittance. Guided tours 11am and 2.30pm.