Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, May 3 to Wednesday, May 9?

THURSDAY, MAY 3

Harrogate

Exhibition: Flaunt Every Kiss by David Rusbatch at RedHouse Originals, Cheltenham Mount. Until May 26.

Exhibition: Horton & The Hebrides: Paintings by Norman Adams RA at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road. Until May 19.

Theatre: One-man comedy play Old Herbaceous at RHS Harlow Carr.

Theatre: Someone Like You – The Adele Story at Harrogate Theatre. 7.30pm.

Music: Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar.

Muisc: Acoustic jam session hosted by Ade Payne at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly,

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Open day: Royal Hall Open Day 10am-4pm. Free admittance. Guided tours at 11am and 2.30pm.

FRIDAY, MAY 4

Harrogate

Theatre: The Barber of Seville performed at Harrogate Theatre by Swansea City Opera.

Music: The Chicago Blues Brothers – Back in Black at the Royal Hall. 7.30pm.

Music: Jon Taylor Trio at Harrogate Brasserie 8pm.

Event: Great Yorkshire Sup with Masons Gin and Beer Monkey Brew Co + live music and DJs at the Majestic Hotel. 6.30pm.

Music: Supercell at the Blues Bar.

Music: The Becky Bowe Band at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Knaresborough

Comedy Club: The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club 8pm, doors 7.30pm. Tickets £12 on door.

Boston Spa

Music: Diane Shaw in concert with full live backing band at Boston Spa Village Hall. Doors 7.30pm. Tickets £20 from bspa.concerts@btinternet.com.

Wetherby

Cinema: Avengers Infinity War - Fri: 4pm, 7.30pm. Sat, Sun & Mon: 4.15pm, 7.30pm. Tue, Wed & Thur: 7.30pm. Sherlock Gnomes - Sat, Sun & Mon: 2pm. Wonder Wheel - Senior Screen Thur: 2pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Theatere: Wetherby Musical Theatre Group ‘Cheshire Cats’ at Linton Memorial Hall until Saturday, May 5 at 7.30pm. wetherbymusicaltheatregroup.org.uk

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Ready Player One - Fri-Thu: 7.30pm. Duck, Duck, Goose - Sat & Sun: 2.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, MAY 5

Harrogate

Comedy: Hyena Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with guitarist Robbie Miller at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: Refreshments at The Wesley Centre, Oxford Street 10am-3.30pm also with stalls.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Alex Welsh Remembered with Enrico Tomasso, Roy Williams and more at the village hall. 7pm.

Kirkby Overblow

Music: Eurythmia Ensemble - May Madrigal Madness and More at All Saints’ Church 7.30pm. Tickets available on the door.

Knaresborough

EVENT: Hornbeam Molly ‘day of dance’ performances in town centre. Various times and locations from 10.15am to 3.15pm.

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Howlin Mat - blues 9pm.

Wetherby

fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair, Town Hall, Market Place. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell 01937 582803.

Burton Leonard

Festival: May Fest - Scarecrow Festival 11am-4pm. Coffee morning at St Leaonard’s Hall 10am-2pm.

Ripon

sale: Ripon Salvation Army furniture and bric-a-brac sale at the hall on Lead Lane, HG4 2NE 9-11.30am. Free admission.

SUNDAY, MAY 6

Harrogate

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including Two Well Worn (3pm), Peter & Louise (6pm) and Nirvana Tribute (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose’s acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Music: Swinging singer Phil Lyons with the AC Trio at Harrogate Arms, 11 Parliament Street 7.30pm. Free entry. harrogatejazz.info

Walk: The Woodland Trust’s Nidd Gorge International Dawn Chorus walk 4.45am. Book your place at www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/events

Event: Tiger Tea Party and Stories at the Mercer Gallery in Harrogate 2.30-4pm. Contact harrogatecbg@gmail.com to book your place.

Event: Harrogate RUFC v Otley RUFC Charity rugby match family fun day from 11am. Kick off 2pm at Stratone Stadium, Rudding lane.

Knaresborough

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Northern Soul disco with David Crane 4pm.

Burton Leonard

Festival: May Fest - Scarecrow Festival 11am-4pm.

MONDAY, MAY 7

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Knaresborough

Event: Knaresborough Pets day 10.30am-4pm at Knaresborough House, High Street. Dog show entries taken from 10.30am.

Ripon

Music: Acoustic covers duo Two Well Worn at Ripon Cathedral Beer Festival. 12.20pm.

Burton Leonard

Festival: May Fest - Scarecrow Festival 11am-4pm. 2pm Family entertainment on the Lower Green.

TUESDAY, MAY 8

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Music: Ron Burnett (trombone) & Greg Wadman (trumpet) with the AC Trio at The Empress 8.15pm. Free entry. harrogatejazz.info

Club: Nidderdale Hardy Planters meeting 7.30pm at St Andrew’s Church Hall, Starbeck. Talk by Howard Drury on ‘Brilliant without flowers’.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 9

Harrogate

Theatre: Alan Ayckbourn’s Relatively Speaking at Harrogate Theatre. Until May 12.

MUSIC: Vinyl Session with classic album Rumours (talk/play) in aid of Harrogate Hospital at Starling’s Coffee & Beer House. 7.30pm

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s acoustic event at Retro bar.

Comedy: Sitting Room Comedy at The Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue. 8pm start with doors at 7.30pm. Tickets £12 on the door.