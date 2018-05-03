Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Gary Delaney is headlining at the Hyena Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre on Saturday, May 5.
Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, May 3 to Wednesday, May 9?

THURSDAY, MAY 3

Harrogate

Exhibition: Flaunt Every Kiss by David Rusbatch at RedHouse Originals, Cheltenham Mount. Until May 26.

Exhibition: Horton & The Hebrides: Paintings by Norman Adams RA at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road. Until May 19.

Theatre: One-man comedy play Old Herbaceous at RHS Harlow Carr.

Theatre: Someone Like You – The Adele Story at Harrogate Theatre. 7.30pm.

Music: Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar.

Muisc: Acoustic jam session hosted by Ade Payne at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly,

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Open day: Royal Hall Open Day 10am-4pm. Free admittance. Guided tours at 11am and 2.30pm.

FRIDAY, MAY 4

Harrogate

Theatre: The Barber of Seville performed at Harrogate Theatre by Swansea City Opera.

Music: The Chicago Blues Brothers – Back in Black at the Royal Hall. 7.30pm.

Music: Jon Taylor Trio at Harrogate Brasserie 8pm.

Event: Great Yorkshire Sup with Masons Gin and Beer Monkey Brew Co + live music and DJs at the Majestic Hotel. 6.30pm.

Music: Supercell at the Blues Bar.

Music: The Becky Bowe Band at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Knaresborough

Comedy Club: The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club 8pm, doors 7.30pm. Tickets £12 on door.

Boston Spa

Music: Diane Shaw in concert with full live backing band at Boston Spa Village Hall. Doors 7.30pm. Tickets £20 from bspa.concerts@btinternet.com.

Wetherby

Cinema: Avengers Infinity War - Fri: 4pm, 7.30pm. Sat, Sun & Mon: 4.15pm, 7.30pm. Tue, Wed & Thur: 7.30pm. Sherlock Gnomes - Sat, Sun & Mon: 2pm. Wonder Wheel - Senior Screen Thur: 2pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Theatere: Wetherby Musical Theatre Group ‘Cheshire Cats’ at Linton Memorial Hall until Saturday, May 5 at 7.30pm. wetherbymusicaltheatregroup.org.uk

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Ready Player One - Fri-Thu: 7.30pm. Duck, Duck, Goose - Sat & Sun: 2.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, MAY 5

Harrogate

Comedy: Hyena Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with guitarist Robbie Miller at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: Refreshments at The Wesley Centre, Oxford Street 10am-3.30pm also with stalls.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Alex Welsh Remembered with Enrico Tomasso, Roy Williams and more at the village hall. 7pm.

Kirkby Overblow

Music: Eurythmia Ensemble - May Madrigal Madness and More at All Saints’ Church 7.30pm. Tickets available on the door.

Knaresborough

EVENT: Hornbeam Molly ‘day of dance’ performances in town centre. Various times and locations from 10.15am to 3.15pm.

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Howlin Mat - blues 9pm.

Wetherby

fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair, Town Hall, Market Place. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell 01937 582803.

Burton Leonard

Festival: May Fest - Scarecrow Festival 11am-4pm. Coffee morning at St Leaonard’s Hall 10am-2pm.

Ripon

sale: Ripon Salvation Army furniture and bric-a-brac sale at the hall on Lead Lane, HG4 2NE 9-11.30am. Free admission.

SUNDAY, MAY 6

Harrogate

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including Two Well Worn (3pm), Peter & Louise (6pm) and Nirvana Tribute (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose’s acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Music: Swinging singer Phil Lyons with the AC Trio at Harrogate Arms, 11 Parliament Street 7.30pm. Free entry. harrogatejazz.info

Walk: The Woodland Trust’s Nidd Gorge International Dawn Chorus walk 4.45am. Book your place at www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/events

Event: Tiger Tea Party and Stories at the Mercer Gallery in Harrogate 2.30-4pm. Contact harrogatecbg@gmail.com to book your place.

Event: Harrogate RUFC v Otley RUFC Charity rugby match family fun day from 11am. Kick off 2pm at Stratone Stadium, Rudding lane.

Knaresborough

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Northern Soul disco with David Crane 4pm.

Burton Leonard

Festival: May Fest - Scarecrow Festival 11am-4pm.

MONDAY, MAY 7

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Knaresborough

Event: Knaresborough Pets day 10.30am-4pm at Knaresborough House, High Street. Dog show entries taken from 10.30am.

Ripon

Music: Acoustic covers duo Two Well Worn at Ripon Cathedral Beer Festival. 12.20pm.

Burton Leonard

Festival: May Fest - Scarecrow Festival 11am-4pm. 2pm Family entertainment on the Lower Green.

TUESDAY, MAY 8

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Music: Ron Burnett (trombone) & Greg Wadman (trumpet) with the AC Trio at The Empress 8.15pm. Free entry. harrogatejazz.info

Club: Nidderdale Hardy Planters meeting 7.30pm at St Andrew’s Church Hall, Starbeck. Talk by Howard Drury on ‘Brilliant without flowers’.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 9

Harrogate

Theatre: Alan Ayckbourn’s Relatively Speaking at Harrogate Theatre. Until May 12.

MUSIC: Vinyl Session with classic album Rumours (talk/play) in aid of Harrogate Hospital at Starling’s Coffee & Beer House. 7.30pm

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s acoustic event at Retro bar.

Comedy: Sitting Room Comedy at The Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue. 8pm start with doors at 7.30pm. Tickets £12 on the door.