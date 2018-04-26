Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, April 26 to Wednesday, May 2?

THURSDAY, APRIL 26

Harrogate

Theatre: Menopause – The Musical at the Royal Hall. 7.30pm.

Music: Live music with The Phil Dean Trio at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Ade Payne at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly,

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. All genres, any instrument. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Kettlesing

Dance: Charity Sequence Dance at Kettlesing Village Hall, HG3 2LB. 7.30-11pm. Admission £5.

Ripon

Event: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall 10am-noon.

Aldborough

Concert: Opera and Arts celebration evening at St Andrew’s Church, Aldborough. Tickets £15 (incl food) available from Minskip Farm Shop or via www.eventbrite.co.uk or the school 01423 322302.

FRIDAY, APRIL 27

Harrogate

Exhibition: Flaunt Every Kiss by David Rusbatch at RedHouse Originals, Cheltenham Mount. Until May 26.

Exhibition: Silson Contemporary Gallery’s spring/summer exhibition at Harlow Oval. Until July 13.

Music: Miles Gilderdale &The Blueflies at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 5pm.

Music: Whitney – Queen of The Night at the Royal Hall. 7.30pm.

Music: Soulful! DJs John Lee and Ian Smith plus guest Richard ‘Lodgie’ Lodge play northern soul, modern up to date tunes + rarities at St Robert’s Club. 8pm-midnight.

Music: Rob Reynolds – Music in the Barn at The Knox, Knox Lane. 9pm.

Music: The Mike Ross Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Band night at The Den with Sam, Phil, Mark, Ben and Jervel, Cambridge Street.

Event: Pinewoods Conservation Group Litter Pick 10am-noon. Meet at RHS Car Park 2 - litter picks and bags provided, just bring gloves.

Knaresborough

Music: Limehouse Lizzy’s 25th Anniversary Tour at Frazer Theatre. 7pm.

Music: The Paul Mirfin Band play tracks from new album Ancient Roads at Blind Jack’s. 7pm.

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Chorus Crew - Sea Shanties 8.30pm.

Wetherby

Cinema: Avengers Infinity War - Fri: 4pm, 7.30pm. Sat, Sun & Mon: 12.30pm, 4pm, 7.30pm. Tue & Wed: 7.30pm. Thur: 4.15pm. The Royal Ballet Presents: Manon - Thur: 7.15pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Tomb Raider - Fri-Thur: 7.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

Harrogate

Exhibition: Horton & The Hebrides: Paintings by Norman Adams RA at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road. Until May 19.

Music: The ELO Experience – Greatest Hits & More at the Royal Hall. 7.30pm.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Rob Reynolds at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Ripley

Fair: Antiques fair at Ripley Town Hall 9.30am-4pm.

Knaresborough

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Stockyard Crossing - Blues and rock covers band 9pm.

Sale: Amnesty International - Big book sale at the URC Church Hall, Gracious Street 10am-2pm.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents live jazz with Amy Roberts + John Hallam + Tom Kincaid at the village hall.

Fewston

Event: Lunches/teas/refreshments in aid of Parkinsons UK at Fewston Parochial Hall. 11am-4.30pm.

Ripon

Music: Local band Jaspa at The Golden Lion. 8.30pm.

Event: Coffee day with homemade refreshments, tombola and games at Ripon Town Hall 10am-2pm raising funds for We are Scuba Diving For All.

Wetherby

Sale: Table Top Sale for Action for Children at Wetherby Methodist Church Centre, Bank Street, 9.30am-noon.

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair - Town Hall, Market Place. Free admission. Tel 01937 582803.

SUNDAY, APRIL 29

Harrogate

Music: The Hollies – A Highway of Hits at the Royal Hall. 7.30pm.

Music: Acoustic sessions with Jake Pattinson at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar with Chllifornication (3pm), Martin Plock (6pm) and Beggars Bunce (9pm).

Music: Live Jazz at The Harrogate Arms, Parliament Street. 7.30pm. Weekly.

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Pannal

Concert: Ashville Singers concert at Pannal Methodist Church 3pm. No set admission price, donations welcome.

Ripley

Fair: Antiques fair at Ripley Town Hall 9.30am-4pm.

Fewston

Event: Lunches/teas/refreshments in aid of Parkinsons UK at Fewston Parochial Hall. 11am-4.30pm.

Sharow

Service: The Bishop of Ripon, the Rt Rev Helen-Ann Hartley, will be hosting a celebration service at St John’s, Sharow starting at 6pm.

MONDAY, April 30

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

TUESDAY, MAY 1

Harrogate

Theatre: Comedy play Seriously Dead at Harrogate Theatre. 7.30pm.

Music: Live Jazz at The Empress on the Stray. 8.15pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Wetherby

Theatere: Wetherby Musical Theatre Group ‘Cheshire Cats’ at Linton Memorial Hall until Saturday, May 5 at 7.30pm (no show Thursday, May 3). Tickets (£8) online at wetherbymusicaltheatregroup.org.uk, or on the door (if available).

WEDNESDAY, MAY 2

Harrogate

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground at Retro bar.