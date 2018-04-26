Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Wetherby Musical Theatre Group 'Cheshire Cats' at Linton Memorial Hall Tuesday, May 1 to Saturday, May 5 at 7.30pm (no show Thursday, May 3). wetherbymusicaltheatregroup.org.uk

THURSDAY, APRIL 26

Harrogate

Theatre: Menopause – The Musical at the Royal Hall. 7.30pm.

Music: Live music with The Phil Dean Trio at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Ade Payne at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly,

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. All genres, any instrument. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Kettlesing

Dance: Charity Sequence Dance at Kettlesing Village Hall, HG3 2LB. 7.30-11pm. Admission £5.

Ripon

Event: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall 10am-noon.

Aldborough

Concert: Opera and Arts celebration evening at St Andrew’s Church, Aldborough. Tickets £15 (incl food) available from Minskip Farm Shop or via www.eventbrite.co.uk or the school 01423 322302.

FRIDAY, APRIL 27

Harrogate

Exhibition: Flaunt Every Kiss by David Rusbatch at RedHouse Originals, Cheltenham Mount. Until May 26.

Exhibition: Silson Contemporary Gallery’s spring/summer exhibition at Harlow Oval. Until July 13.

Music: Miles Gilderdale &The Blueflies at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 5pm.

Music: Whitney – Queen of The Night at the Royal Hall. 7.30pm.

Music: Soulful! DJs John Lee and Ian Smith plus guest Richard ‘Lodgie’ Lodge play northern soul, modern up to date tunes + rarities at St Robert’s Club. 8pm-midnight.

Music: Rob Reynolds – Music in the Barn at The Knox, Knox Lane. 9pm.

Music: The Mike Ross Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Band night at The Den with Sam, Phil, Mark, Ben and Jervel, Cambridge Street.

Event: Pinewoods Conservation Group Litter Pick 10am-noon. Meet at RHS Car Park 2 - litter picks and bags provided, just bring gloves.

Knaresborough

Music: Limehouse Lizzy’s 25th Anniversary Tour at Frazer Theatre. 7pm.

Music: The Paul Mirfin Band play tracks from new album Ancient Roads at Blind Jack’s. 7pm.

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Chorus Crew - Sea Shanties 8.30pm.

Wetherby

Cinema: Avengers Infinity War - Fri: 4pm, 7.30pm. Sat, Sun & Mon: 12.30pm, 4pm, 7.30pm. Tue & Wed: 7.30pm. Thur: 4.15pm. The Royal Ballet Presents: Manon - Thur: 7.15pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Tomb Raider - Fri-Thur: 7.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

Harrogate

Exhibition: Horton & The Hebrides: Paintings by Norman Adams RA at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road. Until May 19.

Music: The ELO Experience – Greatest Hits & More at the Royal Hall. 7.30pm.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Rob Reynolds at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Ripley

Fair: Antiques fair at Ripley Town Hall 9.30am-4pm.

Knaresborough

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Stockyard Crossing - Blues and rock covers band 9pm.

Sale: Amnesty International - Big book sale at the URC Church Hall, Gracious Street 10am-2pm.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents live jazz with Amy Roberts + John Hallam + Tom Kincaid at the village hall.

Fewston

Event: Lunches/teas/refreshments in aid of Parkinsons UK at Fewston Parochial Hall. 11am-4.30pm.

Ripon

Music: Local band Jaspa at The Golden Lion. 8.30pm.

Event: Coffee day with homemade refreshments, tombola and games at Ripon Town Hall 10am-2pm raising funds for We are Scuba Diving For All.

Wetherby

Sale: Table Top Sale for Action for Children at Wetherby Methodist Church Centre, Bank Street, 9.30am-noon.

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair - Town Hall, Market Place. Free admission. Tel 01937 582803.

SUNDAY, APRIL 29

Harrogate

Music: The Hollies – A Highway of Hits at the Royal Hall. 7.30pm.

Music: Acoustic sessions with Jake Pattinson at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar with Chllifornication (3pm), Martin Plock (6pm) and Beggars Bunce (9pm).

Music: Live Jazz at The Harrogate Arms, Parliament Street. 7.30pm. Weekly.

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Pannal

Concert: Ashville Singers concert at Pannal Methodist Church 3pm. No set admission price, donations welcome.

Ripley

Fair: Antiques fair at Ripley Town Hall 9.30am-4pm.

Fewston

Event: Lunches/teas/refreshments in aid of Parkinsons UK at Fewston Parochial Hall. 11am-4.30pm.

Sharow

Service: The Bishop of Ripon, the Rt Rev Helen-Ann Hartley, will be hosting a celebration service at St John’s, Sharow starting at 6pm.

MONDAY, April 30

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

TUESDAY, MAY 1

Harrogate

Theatre: Comedy play Seriously Dead at Harrogate Theatre. 7.30pm.

Music: Live Jazz at The Empress on the Stray. 8.15pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Wetherby

Theatere: Wetherby Musical Theatre Group ‘Cheshire Cats’ at Linton Memorial Hall until Saturday, May 5 at 7.30pm (no show Thursday, May 3). Tickets (£8) online at wetherbymusicaltheatregroup.org.uk, or on the door (if available).

WEDNESDAY, MAY 2

Harrogate

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground at Retro bar.