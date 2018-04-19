Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

THURSDAY, APRIL 19

Harrogate

Exhibition: Picturing Women - An Exhibition celebrating 100th anniversary of votes for Women at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road. Until June 17.

Music: Live music with Scapegoat Kelly at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Ade Payne at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly,

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. All genres, any instrument. Open to all performers and non-performers. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Concert: Music at The Manhattan features Paul Carmen. 7.30pm start. Entrance £6, free to new members. Free parking.

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

Harrogate

Music: Geriant Jones live at Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House, Oxford Street. 8pm.

Concert: Russell Watson – Canzoni D’Amore at the Royal Hall.

Theatre: Comedy from Adam Hess and Glenn Moore at Harrogate Theatre.

Music: The Doubtful Bottle at the Blues Bar.

Music: Live reggae with Majesty at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Tai Chi Qigong: new class for beginners and refreshers at Starbeck Methodist Church Hall, 12.45pm. Weekly. Contact Lin 07956 250040 linda.tippey@btinternet.com

Wetherby

Cinema: Peter Rabbit - Sat-Sun: 2pm. Mon-Wed: 4.30pm. Grease 40th Anniversary - Fri-Sat: 7.30pm. The Greatest Showman - Sat: 4.30pm. The Greatest Showman Sing-a-Long - Sun: 4.30pm. Walk Like A Panther - Sun: 7.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm. Tue: 7.30pm. Dark River - Mon & Wed: 7.30pm. Thur: 2pm (Senior Screen). Avengers Infinity War - Thur: 4pm, 7.30pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Ripon

Event: Welcome to Aglow Ripon at The Wakeman’s House Cafe - Coffee, cake and speakers 9.15–11am.

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

Harrogate

Theatre: The Last Resort at Harrogate Theatre Studio. 2.45pm & 7.45pm.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Rob Reynolds at The Den, Cambridge Street.

sale: Miss Mollies Rescue jumble sale 11am-1pm Bilton Grange United Reform Church on Skipton Road. Admission 50p.

Event: Yorkshire Author Julia Chapman at Harrogate Library 2pm. Tickets £2 from Harrogate Library and Imagined Things bookshop in Westminster Arcade.

Concert: Sing and Swing Concert by Collovoce Choir and The Radio Pensacola Band 7.30pm at Trinity Methodist Church, Harrogate. Tickets available on the door £10, concessions £8. Children under 16 free.

Open day: RNIB Tate House in Harrogate national care home open day and coffee morning 10am-1pm.

Knaresborough

Music: Viva Neil Diamond tribute at Frazer Theatre. 7pm.

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Chequered Past - Great mod and punk band 9pm.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents live jazz with Louis Louis Louis at the village hall.

Wetherby

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair - Town Hall, Market Place. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell. Tel 01937 582803.

Event: All about me festival of Well Being at The Engine Shed, Wetherby noon-4pm. Free admission.

Exhibition: Art exhibition and sale of work at Wetherby Town Hall 10am-4pm. Free entry.

Scholes

Coffee morning: Scholes in Bloom coffee morning at Scholes Village Hall 10am-noon to raise funds to help with its ongoing running costs. Ticket £1.50 includes coffee and biscuits. Children free.

Thorner

Festival: Thorner Beer Festival at Thorner Victory Hall from noon onwards. Pay on the door, £5 includes a festival glass! More information http://thornervictoryhall.com/beer-festival/

SUNDAY, APRIL 22

Harrogate

Concert: Collavoce & The Radio Pensacola Band at the Trinity Methodist Church. 7.30pm.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar with Ashley Reaks (3pm), Joe Corriston (6pm) and Rob Reynolds (9pm).

Music: Acoustic sessions with Jake Pattinson at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: Live Jazz at The Harrogate Arms, Parliament Street. 7.30pm. Weekly.

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Music: Harrogate Band in Concert 2.30pm at Starbeck Methodist Church. Pay at the door: adults £8, children free. www.starbeckmethodistchurch.org.uk

Ripon

Music: Acoustic covers duo Two Well Worn at the One Eyed Rat. 5pm.

MONDAY, APRIL 23

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Knaresborough

Pilates: Beginner to advanced Pilates classes at Knaresborough United Reformed Church 6.15pm & 7.30pm. Contact Ian Sinclair on 01423 867647 or 07977 190268.

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

Harrogate

Theatre: Whatever Happened to Vandal Raptor with punk poet Henry Raby at Harrogate Theatre. Until April 25.

Music: Live Jazz at The Empress on the Stray. 8.15pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25

Harrogate

Event: Imagined Things hosts a literary talk with author Caroline Elton at Harrogate Library. 7pm. Tickets from Imagined Things, Westminster Arcade.

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

open day: Royal Hall Open Day 10am-4pm. Free admittance. Guided tours 11am and 2.30pm.

Knaresborough

pilates: Beginner to advanced Pilates classes at Knaresborough Gracious Street Methodist Church 6.15pm. Contact Ian Sinclair on 01423 867647 or 07977 190268.