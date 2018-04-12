Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, April 12 to Wednesday, April 18?

THURSDAY, APRIL 12

Harrogate

Theatre: My Dad, The Magician at Harrogate Theatre Studio. Until April 14.

Exhibition: Picturing Women - An Exhibition celebrating 100th anniversary of votes for Women at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road. Until June 17.

Music: Live music with The Resonators at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Ade Payne at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly,

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. Open to all performers and non-performers. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr Easter holiday fun and the Lindt Gold Bunny hunt until April 16. Normal garden admission.

TAI CHI QIGONG: at St Roberts Centre Harrogate, every Thursday 2–3.15pm. Contact Lin Tippey 07956 250040.

Ripon

Event: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall 10am-noon.

Event: Ripon Ghost Walk 7.15-8.45pm. £3 adults. £1 children. Meet at The Cabmen’s Shelter in the Market Place.

FRIDAY, APRIL 13

Harrogate

Music: An Evening of Live Music with Me, Thee & E at Starling Beer & Coffee House, Oxford Street. 8pm.

Music: Red Fish at the Blues Bar.

Music: Harrogate (Bilton) Northern Soul Club - Harrogate Collectors Special at Bilton WMC, Skipton Road from 7.30pm. £5 on the door.

Event: Harrogate Lions Club – Charity horse-racing night at The Knox 7.30-11pm.

Exhibition: Silson Contemporary Gallery’s final run of Winter Show at Harlow Oval. Until April 13.

Music: Classic rock covers with Barr Lane at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: Wine tasting evening fundraiser for local RSPCA at Harrogate Hockey Club, 7.45pm. Tickets £15 from 07947 370197.

Hampsthwaite

Concert: Knaresborough Silver band at Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall 7.30pm. Tickets £8 from Village corner shop, Hampsthwaite Village Society, 01423 779571, or from secretary@knaresboroughsilverband.org.uk

Kirkby Overblow

Event: Poet, broadcaster and comedian Ian McMillan at The Shoulder of Mutton at 7pm. Ticket only event - £20 per person to include nibbles and a hot supper. Contact Kate on 01423 871205 or kate@theshoulderko.com

Wetherby

Cinema: Peter Rabbit - Fri-Sun: 2pm. Mon: 2pm, 4.45pm. Tue-Wed: 4.45pm. Duck Duck Goose - Fri-Sun: 4.45pm. Ready Player One - Fri-Thur: 7.30pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Journey’s End - Fri-Thur: 7.30pm. Also matinee Wed: 2.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

Boston Spa

Market: Boston Spa Farmers Market in the village hall 9am-12.30pm.

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

Harrogate

Music: Islands in the Stream: The music of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, the Royal Hall. 7.30pm.

Theatre: Circle Live with acoustic acts at Harrogate Theatre Circle Bar. 4-6pm.

Comedy: Hyena Comedy Club + Hyena Lounge Kids Comedy at Harrogate Theatre.

Music: North Yorkshire Hardcore presents Ericbana, Scum, Pleasant Boys and The 7ups at The Regency. 7.30pm.

Music: Los Lads live at Revolucion de Cuba. 8pm.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Hayley Gaftarnickat The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: Charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street 10.15-11.30am.

Event: Apes to Zebras an A-Z of shape poems with children’s poet Sue Hardy-Dawson at Waterstones Harrogate 1pm. Free event.

Knaresborough

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - 9Bar - Rock covers band.

Thorner

Music: Steve Forbert live at Thorner Victory Hall.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents cho 42 Big Band at the village hall.

Wetherby

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair, Town Hall, Market Place every Saturday. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell 01937 582803.

SUNDAY, APRIL 15

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic sessions with Jake Pattinson at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar with Mojo Catfish (3pm), Ten Sheds (6pm) and Delta Groove (9pm).

Music: Live Jazz at The Harrogate Arms, Parliament Street. 7.30pm. Weekly.

Music: Martin Rose’s acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Acoustic Session at Hales Bar.

Music: Chorus Choir at Valley Gardens 11am-12.30pm in support of The Friends of Valley Gardens.

Norwood

Sale: Table top sale at Norwood Social Hall, Bland Hill 10am-4pm. Home-made refreshments all day.

MONDAY, APRIL 16

Harrogate

Theatre: Various 3A Summer classes with Harrogate Youth Theatre at Hive.

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

TUESDAY, APRIL 17

Harrogate

Books: Imagined Things presents author Tara Westover in coversation at Starling Beer & Coffee House, Oxford Street. 7.30pm.

Music: Live Jazz at The Empress on the Stray. 8.15pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic music at Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm.

Wetherby

Club: Wetherby Flower Club, Fashion Show at St James Church Centre Wetherby 2pm. Tickets £3 pay on the door.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18

Harrogate

Event: Poems, Prose & Pints at North Bar (upstairs) with open mic session. 7.30pm.

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.