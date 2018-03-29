Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Pinewoods Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 at 11am. Meet in car park 3, RHS Harlow Carr, Crag Lane. �2 entry (Free for Pinewoods Conservation Group members).
Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, March 29 to Wednesday, April 4?

THURSDAY, MARCH 29

Harrogate

Exhibition: Silson Contemporary Gallery’s Winter Show at Harlow Oval. Until April 13.

exhibition: Picturing Women - An Exhibition celebrating 100th anniversary of votes for Women at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road. Until June 17.

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr - Bath House Gallery – Textiles showcase. Browse and buy beautiful pieces made by talented local textile artists. Normal garden admission. Until April 1.

Music: Acoustic Night - Live music at St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. All genres, any instrument. Open to all - performers and non-performers. Every Thursday, except third Thursday, 7.45-10.30pm.

Ripon

Coffee morning: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall 10am-noon.

Walk: Ripon Ghost Walk 7.15-8.45pm. £3 adults. £1 children. Meet at The Cabmen’s Shelter in the Market Place.

FRIDAY, MARCH 30

harrogate

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr Easter holiday fun and the Lindt Gold Bunny hunt until April 16. Easter crafts and birds-of-prey demonstrations. Normal garden admission.

Music: Classic live rock covers from Empress at Monteys Rock Cafe, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: Soul Lounge at St Roberts Club, Robert Street, Harrogate HG1 1HP sees the return of Soulful 8pm-midnight. Free entry.

Knaresborough

Music: Male/Female covers duo ‘Sounds Like Us’ at The Old Royal Oak, Knaresborough 8.30pm. Sounds from the 50’s onwards.

Wetherby

Event: Churches Together Good Friday Walk of Witness starts at 11am at the Westgate car park.

Cinema: Peter Rabbit - Fri-Thu: 2pm, 4.30pm. Mary Magdelene - Good Friday, Sat & Easter Sunday: 7.30pm. Lady Bird - Easter Monday, Tue & Thu: 7.30pm. The Royal Opera presents: Macbeth - Wed: 7.15pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Early Man - Fri-Thur: 7.30pm. Also matinees Sat & Sun: 2.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

Harrogate

Event: Pinewoods Easter Egg Hunt at 11am. Meet in car park 3, RHS Harlow Carr, Crag Lane. £2 entry (Free for Pinewoods Conservation Group members).

Books: Authors reading/signings at Imagined Things bookshop, Westminster Arcade. 3pm - Science Fiction event with Christopher Priest, Justina Robson, Simon Modern, Alastair Reynolds and Paul McAuley. 4pm - Fantasy Event with Joanne Harris, Bradley Beaulieu, Elizabeth May and Ed McDonald.

Music: Regency Live - new music night for Harrogate at The Regency pub. Modern Day Dukes (Harrogate/Sheffield), Let Man Loose (Hull) and The Omega Era (Harrogate). Doors open 7.30pm. £6 on the door.

Knaresborough

Music: Les Lomax & Re-Act At The Mill Tavern Lido Caravan Park Knaresborough.

Music: The Cross keys, Cheapside - The Welsh T Band. 9pm start.

Whixley

Event: Whixley Easter Egg Hunt 1-4pm. Meet the Easter Bunny on the Green at Whixley Gate. Book your place by calling 07748 072795.

SUNDAY, APRIL 1

Harrogate

MUSIC: BBC Breakfast stars Port Cities (Nashville meets Nova Scotia) play The Harrogate Club, 36 Victoria Avenue. 6pm. Tickets from The Club on 01423 502344/07396 047464 or Eventbrite.

Music: Jazz at the Harrogate Arms has been cancelled.

Knaresborough

Music: Male/Female covers duo ‘Sounds Like Us’ playing at The Lido Caravan Park, Knaresborough 8pm. Sounds from the 50’s onwards.

Music: The Cross keys, Cheapside - 4th anniversary Northern Soul disco with David Crane 4pm.

Ripon

Event: Newby Hall Easter Family Fun Day.

MONDAY, APRIL 2

Ripon

Event: Newby Hall Easter Family Fun Day.

Grewelthorpe

Fair: Grewelthorpe Sports and Social Associations vintage collectable and craft fair in Masham Town Hall 10am-4pm.

Thirsk

Dance: Social sequence dance in Sowerby (Thirsk) Parochial Hall 7.30-11pm. Tickets £4 on the door, bring a shared supper, soft drinks will be provided. Enquiries to Tel 01845 523743.

TUESDAY, APRIL 3

Harrogate

Music: Jazz at the Empress is The Blues Dudes 8.15pm. Free entry.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 4

Harrogate

Sale: Jumble Sale at Woodlands Methodist Church, Wetherby Road at 1.30pm. Proceeds for Harrogate Homeless Project.

FURTHER AHEAD

Harrogate

Music: Chorus Choir at Valley Gardens on April 15 11am-12.30pm in support of The Friends of Valley Gardens.

Books: Book signing for ‘Epitaph for the Ash: in search of recovery and renewal’ on Saturday, April 7 11am-2pm at Harrogate’s independent book shop, Imagined Things, WestminstetrArcade off Parliament Street.

Theatre: ‘A spoonful of Sherman’ musical stage show featuring the oscar-winning songs of The Sherman Brothers. April 10-11 at Harrogate Theatre. Box office 01423 502 116 www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

Exhibition: Silson Contemporary Art Gallery ‘Winter Show’ April 6-8, 10.30am-4pm. 17 Harlow Oval, Harrogate, HG2 0DS, 07940 742029. www.silsoncontemporaryart.co.uk