Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, February 15 to Wednesday, February 21?

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Harrogate

Theatre: The Jungle Book at Harrogate Theatre.

Panto: Pannal Players present Little Red Ridin in Da Hood panto at the village hall. Until February 17.

Open day: Royal Hall Open Day 10am-4pm. Free admittance. Guided tours 11am and 2.30pm.

Exhibition: 21st Century Realism: An Exhibition of Paintings, Sculpture and Drawings by Andrian Melka, Paul Reid and Mark Demsteader at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road.

Music: Keyboard king Dan Burnett (soul, funk and more) at The Knox, Knox Lane.

Music: Live music with Scapegoat Kelly at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Ade Payne at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Music: Music at The Manhattan features Howard Beaumont 7.30pm. Admission £6, free to new visitors.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Arkendale

Event: Half term activities at Rabbit Hill Country Store and Rural Supplies - Let’s get creatice and wild bird workshops.

Ripon

Sale: Save the Children annual nearly new sale at Hugh Ripley Hall, Skellbank, HG4 2PT 10.30am-4pm. Also on Friday 10.30am-4pm and Saturday 10am-noon.

Pateley Bridge

Theatre: Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society presents Mother Goose at The Playhouse 7.30pm. On until Sunday, February 18. Visit www.pateleyplayhouse.co.uk for tickets.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Harrogate

Concert: Soul Legends tribute at the Royal Hall.

Concert: Chris Dean’s Syd Lawrence Orchestra at Harrogate Theatre.

Music: Reggae/ska music from The MG Band at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: Bad Penny at the Blues Bar.

Dance: Latin Fury Dance Party at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Music: A Night with The Rat Pack & Legends of Swing at St George Hotel. Tickets £25. Tel 01423 561431.

Wetherby

Cinema: Fifty Shades Freed - Fri, Sat, Sun: 7.30pm. Mon & Thurs: 4.30pm. Tues & Wed: 7.30pm. Coco - Fri: 2pm. Sat & Sun: 4.30pm. Early Man - Fri: 4.30pm. Sat & Sun: 2pm. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Mon: 12.30pm, 7.30pm. Tues & Wed: 4.30pm. Thurs: 2pm (Seniors Show), 7.30pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - The Post. Daily 7.30pm. Wed: 2.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

Ripon

Coffee morning: Aglow Ripon at The Wakeman’s House Cafe - Coffee, cake and speakers 9.15-11am.

lecture: The Wakeman Lectures 10am-noon St John’s Bondgate. BBC Wildlife Photographer Dr Michael Leach ‘Humming Birds’. Visit www.wakemanlectures.co.uk

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Harrogate

comedy: Hyena Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre.

concert: Soutenus and Suzie Q’s presented by Lynton Academy at the Royal Hall. Until February 18.

Music: Hell Fire Jack album launch party + The Omega Era and Pips at The Regency. 7.30pm.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic music with Biz Denton at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Boston Spa

Music: No Jazz in the Spa at the village hall. Boston Spa Beer Festival.

Bardsey

Sale: Bardsey-cum-Rigton WI Jumble Sale in Bardsey Village Hall 1pm. Entrance 50p.

North staiNley

ceilidh: North Stainley Arts Society presents a ceilidh at the village hall with live music from the Dark Horse band + pie & pea supper. 7.30pm. Tickets from 01765 278605.

Aldborough

Club: Friends of Roman Aldborough talk ‘All roads lead to Aldborough: What the Romans did for Yorkshire’ Dr John Gibbins 2.30pm, Aldborough Village Hall.

Ripon

Event: Find out about the real artful dodgers at Ripon’s Workhouse Museum 2-3pm. Visit www.riponmuseums.co.uk

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Harrogate

Event: Harrogate International Sunday Series presents Steven Osborne at The Old Swan Hotel. 11am.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including Austin Gold (3pm), The Harriets (6pm) and Rob Reynolds (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Ripon

Music: Acoustic covers from Two Well Worn at The One Eyed Rat. 5pm.

Knaresborough

OPEN GARDEN: Snowdrops and Hellebores at Moor End Farm, Arkendale Road, Staveley, HG5 9JU. Starts 2pm. Further information 01423 3419892.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Harrogate

Theatre: John Godber’s Up N Under at Harrogate Theatre. Until February 24.

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Film: Harrogate Film Society screening of La Famille Belier at Ashville College, Green Lane, 7.45pm. Members free, guests £5 (students £3).

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Music: Harrogate Jazz presents The Blues Dudes at the Empress on the Stray with Jon Taylor, Rich Jevons and Ian Shaw. 8.15pm.

Club: Harrogate & District Family History Society meeting 7.30pm in St Paul’s UR Church Hall, Belford Road. Speaker - Jerry Ibbotson ‘Bar Convent in York’.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Harrogate

Event: Poems, Prose & Pints with guest writer Kathleen Strafford at North Bar (upstairs room). 7.30pm.

Concert: The Classic Rock Show presents Guitar Greats (Hendrix, Page, Clapton and more) at the Royal Hall.

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.