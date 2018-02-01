Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, February 1 to Wednesday, February 7?

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Harrogate

Theatre: Harrogate Phoenix Players present Made in Dagenham at Harrogate Theatre. Until February 3.

Exhibition: Picturing Women - An exhibition celebrating 100th anniversary of votes for Women at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road. Until June 17.

Exhibition: 21st Century Realism: An exhibition of paintings, sculpture and drawings by Andrian Melka, Paul Reid and Mark Demsteader at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road.

Music: Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Ade Payne at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Choir: Stray Sound ladies barbershop chorus rehearsals at Starbeck Methodist Church 7.30-9.30pm. Contact Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Club: Arthritis Care Harrogate Branch - Spa Town Ukes playing at Granby Care Home, Granby Road. 2-4pm. Contact Nanci Downey 01423 330428.

Club: Evening Fellowship At St Peter’s, Harrogate in the Brostoff Hall 7.30pm ‘Sizzling Sicily’ – John Frearson.

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr Bath House Gallery - Japanese Gardens Exhibition. 10am–3pm daily until February 25. Normal garden admission.

Whixley

Theatre: Whixley Player’s Beauty & the Beast panto 7.30pm. Adults £7, children £5 from Whixley Village Shop or 01423 339885, 330918, 330173. Until February 3.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Harrogate

Festival: Oatlands PTA presents Gin & Craft Beer Festival at Oatland Junior School courtesy of Slingsby Gin and 10 Devonshire Place. Plus live music from Bilko. 7-11pm.

Music: Roundell present ‘From the hits of the The Who to the hits of The Jam’ at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

music: The Washboard Resonators at the Blues Bar.

Music: The Chequered Band at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Knaresborough

Theatre: Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Tom Wrigglesworth, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Tony Wright & Phil Ellis. 7.30pm.

Wetherby

Cinema: Darkest Hour - Fri: 4.30pm. Sat-Sun: 1.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm, 7.30pm. Tues: 4.30pm. Wed: 1.30pm. Thurs: 2pm (Senior Screen), 4.45pm. The Post - Fri: 7.30pm. Sat, Sun: 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Mon: 4.30pm. Tues: 7.30pm. Wed: 4.30pm. Thurs: 7.30pm. Live from The Royal Opera House: Tosca - Wed: 7.15pm Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Molly’s Game. Daily 7.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Harrogate

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Fair: Harrogate and District Diabetes UK/ Starbeck Christmas Lights Table Top Sale 10am-12.15pm St Andrews Church rear hall. Tel 07969 823753.

Knaresborough

Music: Reload live at Cross Keys. 9pm.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents saxophonists Alan Barnes + John Hallam + pianists Tom Kincaid at the village hall.

Wetherby

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair, Town Hall, Market Place. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell 01937 582803.

Ripon

Sale: Ripon Salvation Army furniture and bric-a-brac at the hall on Lead Lane, Ripon 9-11.30am. Free admission.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Harrogate

Music: Harrogate Jazz presents Nicki Allan and her quartet at the Harrogate Arms, Parliament Street. 7.30pm.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including The Petty Heartbreakers (3pm) and The Matt Goldberg Band (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Knaresborough

Music: Northern Soul disco at Cross Keys. 4pm.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Harrogate

Theatre: Townsend Theatre presents We Are The Lions, Mr Manager! at Harrogate Theatre Studio. Until February 10.

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Film: Harrogate Film Society presents ‘The Handmaiden’ (Korea, 2017) at Ashville College, Green Lane at 7.45pm. Members free, guests £5. Student guests at £3 can only be admitted if 18 or over.

Concert: Lunchtime Piano Recital. Lara Melda plays music by Mozart, Beethoven and Brahms, Wesley Centre, Harrogate 1pm.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Harrogate

Event: Author Richard Morris launches Yorkshire (Weidenfield & Nicolson) at Waterstones, James Street. 6.30pm.

Music: Harrogate Jazz presents Open Mic Night with the Jason Scott Trio at Empress on the Stray. 8.15pm.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Harrogate

Theatre: You’ve Got A Friend - The Music of James Taylor and Carole King at Harrogate Theatre.

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Muisc: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

FURTHER AHEAD

Harrogate

Concert: Starbeck Methodist Church, High Street welcomes the Leeds Central Salvation Army Band and Songsters Saturday, February 10 at 7.30pm. Visit www.starbeckmethodistchurch.org.uk

Coffee Morning: Charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street on Saturday, February 10 10.15-11.30am.

Sale: Table Top Sale at Woodlands Methodist Church, Harrogate on Saturday, February 10 10am-2pm.

Ripon

Event: High Batts Nature Reserve presents ‘Ice Roads and Gluttons - wildlife of Finland and Norway in winter and summer’ on Thursday, February 8 at The Golden Lion, Allhallowgate 7.30pm. Details 01765 604220.

Coffee Morning: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall on Thursday, February 8 10am-noon.