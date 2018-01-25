Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, January 25 to Wednesday, January 31?

THURSDAY, JANUARY 25

Harrogate

Exhibition: Picturing Women - An exhibition celebrating 100th anniversary of votes for Women at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road. Until June 17.

Exhibition: 21st Century Realism: An ehibition of paintings, sculpture and drawings by Andrian Melka, Paul Reid and Mark Demsteader at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road.

Music: Live music with Not The House Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Ade Payne at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. All genres, any instrument. Open to all performers and non-performers. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr Bath House Gallery - Japanese Gardens Exhibition. 10am–3pm daily until February 25. Normal garden admission.

Knaresborough

Theatre: Sleeping Beauty panto at Frazer Theatre. Until January 27.

Ripon

Coffee Morning: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall 10am-noon.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26

Harrogate

MUSIC: Bob Harris’s Under the Apple Tree presents The Southern Companion and Tom Blackwell live at the Warehouse Recording Co, Wetherby Road. 7pm.

Music: Soulful vinyl night at St Robert’s Club with DJs Ian Smith, John Lee + Lodgie (Keighley Okeh Club). 8pm-midnight.

Music: The Dead Cats at the Blues Bar.

Music: Josh & Sam from The Red at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Ripon

Lecture: The Wakeman Lectures Spring Series 10am-noon at St John’s Bondgate, ‘Wood Science: What is it and what’s the point of it?’ Casual attendances £8. Visit www.wakemanlectures.co.uk

Wetherby

Cinema: The Post - Fri-Sun: 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Tues: 7.30pm. Wed: 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Thurs: 2.30pm (Senior Screen),7.30pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Event: Gin Shack - Gin festival, Wetherby Town Hall 7pm.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - The Greatest Showman. Daily 7.30pm. Matinee Wed 2.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27

Harrogate

Comedy: Hyena Lounge Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre presents Ian Stone, Brennan Reece, Jimmy McGhie + host by Dan Nightingale. 7.30pm.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Muisc: Guitarist Robbie Miller at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: Candida Spillard, author of ‘The Price of Time’, in conversation with Yorkshire Authors’ Podcast team, at Harrogate Library 2-3pm. Tickets £1, includes tea.

Knaresborough

Music: Covers duo Sounds Like Us at The Castle Inn. 8pm.

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Stockyard Crossing - covers 9pm.

Summerbridge

Music: The Paul Mirfin Band at Summerbridge Methodist Church. 7pm. Tickets from Eventbrite.co.uk or 01423 771996.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Kid Boyd Jazz Band at the village hall.

Wetherby

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair - town hall, Market Place every Saturday, Free admission. Browse buy and sell. 01937 582803.

Sale: Harris Tweed sale Wethery Town Hall 10am-4pm.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 28

Harrogate

Music: Harrogate Jazz presents vocalist Cherie Gears at the Harrogate Arms, Parliament Street. 7.30pm.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including The Groove-amatics (3pm), Matt Woosey Band (6pm) and Dori & The Outlaws (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Music: Ripon Community Orchestra winter concert at 2.30pm Killinghall Village Hall, Otley Road, HG3 2DW.

Talk: The Friends of Harrogate District Museums talk ‘The Victorian Railway Excursion’ 2.30pm at The Old Swan Hotel.

MONDAY, JANUARY 29

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 30

Harrogate

Music: Harrogate Jazz presents Rich Pickings playing soul, jazz and Latin at the Empress on the Stray. 8.15pm.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31

Harrogate

Theatre: Harrogate Phoenix Players presents Made in Dagenham at Harrogate Theatre.

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Wetherby

Club: Wetherby & District U3A meeting 2.30-4pm, Methodist Church. Stories, poems and musical interludes.

Knaresborough

Club: Bingo at the friendship and leisure centre in Knaresborough Market Place 7-8.15pm. For further information contact anita 01423 865991.

FURTHER AHEAD

Harrogate

Music: Arthritis Care Harrogate Branch -Thursday, February 1 Spa Town Ukes playing at Granby Care Home, Granby Road 2-4pm. Members £2, visitors: £3. 01423 330428.

Club: Evening Fellowship At St Peter’s, Harrogate in the Brostoff Hall 7.30pm on the first Thursday of the month (February 1) ‘Sizzling Sicily’ – John Frearson.

Whixley

Theatre: Whixley Player’s Beauty & the Beast panto February 1-3 7.30pm. Matinee Sat 2pm. Adults £7, children £5 from Whixley Village Shop or 01423 339885, 330918, 330173.

Get in touch: email details of your upcoming events to news@harrogateadvertiser.co.uk