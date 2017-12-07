Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, December 7 to Wednesday, December 13?

THURSDAY

Harrogate

Theatre: Beauty and the Beast panto at Harrogate Theatre. Until January 21.

Music: Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar.

Fair: Christmas fair at Granby Care Home, Granby Road 2-5pm.

Music: Acoustic Jam with Ade Payne at Charlie’s Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Every Thursday.

Music: Music at The Manhattan features Nicho!as Martin. Christmas concert starts 8pm. Admission £6, free to new visitors.

Ripon

Event: High Batts Nature Reserve - illustrated talk by Tom Lawson at the Golden Lion, Allhallowgate 7.30pm.

FRIDAY

Harrogate

Music: The Bootleg Beatles at Harrogate Theatre.

Festival: Gin Festival at Harrogate Convention Centre. Also Saturday.

Music: Harrogate Northern Soul Club’s 7th anniversary special with guest DJs Steve Burke, Joe Soul and more at Bilton WMC. 7.30pm-1am.

Music: The Shooters at the Blues Bar.

Music: Harrogate Jazz at Harrogate Brasserie. 8pm.

Music: Becky Bowe and her band at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Pateley Bridge

Event: Festive ‘Spark’ art event at King Street Workshops. 5-8pm.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Paddington 2 Fri 5pm, Sat 2pm, Mon - Wed 5pm. Wonder Fri 7.30pm, Sat 4.30pm and 7.30pm, Sun 7.30pm, Mon 2.15pm and 7.30pm, Tue-Wed 7.30pm. The Nutcracker Sun 2pm.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Murder On The Orient Express Fri-Tue 7.30pm. Wed 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

SATURDAY

Harrogate

Concert: Concert at Ashville College with Spirit of Harmony, The White Rosettes, 4 On Demand and Money Magic.

Comedy: Hyena Christmas Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre.

Music: Les Lomax with Re-Act at The Londesborough Club.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Dan Burnett at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: Refreshment day at St Peters Church. Light lunches and stalls 10am-4pm.

Event: Launch of Charity Christmas Appeal by the Rotary Club of Harrogate Brigantes - Santa will arrive on the first floor of ASDA from 10am.

Coffee Morning: Charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street 10.15-11.30am.

Concert: Starbeck Methodist Church Christmas Celebration with ‘The City of York Gospel Choir’ 7.30pm. Pay at the door. www.starbeckmethodistchurch.org.uk

Knaresborough

Music: Motown & Soul & Ska at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre with DJ Ian Smith. 7.30-11pm.

Concert: Knaresborough Silver Band’s Christmas Concert at King James’s School. 7.30pm. Tickets from 01423 862913.

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Barr Lane (Rock) 9pm.

Event: Christmas crafts 10am-1pm at Holy Trinity Church Briggate. To reserve a place, email Rev Jo at revjohenderson@gmail.com

Ripley

Music: Dr Feelgood at Ripley Town Hall.

Wetherby

Event: Christmas Disco Party Night at the Engine Shed. 7.30pm.

Fair: Antique and Collectors Fair at the town hall, Market Place. Free admission.

BILTON IN AINSTY

Concert: Christmas concert with ‘The Elysian Singers’ 7.30pm St Helen’s Church, Bilton in ainsty. Tickets £10 from 01423 358967.

Grantley

Music: King Mojo and The Stereo Trust at Grantley Village Hall. Doors 7pm. Tickets from davemheard@yahoo.co.uk

SUNDAY

Harrogate

Concert: Vocalis’s Christmas Concert for St Wilfrid’s Church Restoration Fund.

Concert: A Christmas Concert with Alexandra Lowe and more at Rudding Park Chapel.

Music: Blues Bar presents Them Crows (3pm), Ryder The Eagle (6pm) and Serious Sam Barrett (9pm).

Music: Harrogate Jazz at The Harrogate Arms, Parliament Street. 7.30pm.

Music: Martin Rose’s acoustic session at The Regency.

Event: Santa, Jingle and a number of Elves return to the Old Magnesia Well Pump Room in Valley Gardens.

Ripon

Music: Covers duo Too Well Worn at The One Eyed Rat. 5pm.

Galphay

Theatre: Badapple Theatre Co presents The Elves and the Carpenter festive show at Galphay Village Hall. 6.30pm.

MONDAY

Harrogate

Music: Roy Wood’s Rock n Roll Band at the Royal Hall.

Music: Open Mic at Blues Bar.

Ripon

Concert: Ripon Carol Concert in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support at Ripon Cathedral. 7pm.

Wetherby

Event: ‘The Christmas Story’ Christmas celebration at St James’ Church, Wetherby with Linton 1.45pm.

TUESDAY

Harrogate

Concert: Harrogate Theatre Choir perform with Daniel O’Donnell at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Music: Harrogate Jazz at The Empress. 8.15pm.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Club: Nidderdale Hardy Planters 7.30pm at St Andrew’s Church Hall, Starbeck ‘Behind the Scenes at the Harrogate Flower Shows’.

Knaresborough

Event: Knaresborough Art Society at United Reformed Church Hall 7-9pm. Demonstration from artist Nigel Overton.

WEDNESDAY

Harrogate

Music: Charm presents Litany + Scott Quinn at Bilton WMC. 7.30pm.

Theatre: Harrogate Youth Theatre presents Pressure at Harrogate Theatre Studio.

Event: La Sereta Christmas event at Sasso restaurant, Princes Square. 7.30pm.

Muisc: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Comedy: Sitting Room Comedy 8pm at The Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue (doors 7.30pm)​. Tickets £12 on the door.