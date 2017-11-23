Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, November 23 to Wednesday, November 29?

THURSDAY

Harrogate

Exhibition: Tony Brummell Smith exhibition, The Gallery, Granby Road. 2-6pm daily, Until November 26.

Event: West Park Winter Shopping Event + Weetons Christmas event. 6-9pm.

Ceilidh: Harrogate Oxfam’s Charity Ceilidh at Cairn Hotel. 7.30pm. Tickets from 01423 861507.

event: Nativity/Crib Festival at Trinity Methodist Church. Refreshments available. 10am-5pm.

music: The Four 45s + Strangers in Paradise at Monteys Rock Café. 7.30pm.

Music: The Memphis Cruisers at the Blues Bar.

event: Stand-up comedy night at Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House, Oxford Street. 7pm.

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Hampsthwaite

play: Hampsthwaite Players present The Pirates of the River Nidd at the village memorial hall. 2pm + 7.45pm. Until November 25. Tickets from the village post office.

Masham

Play: Masham Players present the comedy play ‘A Bunch of Amateurs’ at Masham Town Hall 7.30pm. Tickets from Mashamshire Community Office. Also on Friday and Saturday, November 24-25.

FRIDAY

Harrogate

Music: Live rock with Last Orders for Dementia Forward at The Knox, Bilton Lane. 7pm.

Music: Nirvana Night with live band at Monteys Rock Café. 7.30pm.

Music: The Tom Kilner Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: The Chequered Band at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Music: Soulful makes a return to the Soul Lounge at St Roberts Club, Robert Street 8pm-midnight. Free entry.

Kirkby Overblow

Event: November Cheer at All Saints Church 7.30pm. Mulled wine and mince pie included in admission £7.

east Keswick

Exhibition: East Keswick Art Exhibition And Show at East Keswick Village Hall 7-10pm. Tickets £6 includes a glass of wine and canapes.

Ripon

Event: Wakeman Lectures 10am-noon at St John’s Bondgate ‘The politics of wine’

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Paddington 2 5pm & 7.30pm. Saturday 2.30pm & 7.30pm. Sunday: 4pm & 7.30pm. Monday & Thursday: 2.30pm & 7.30pm. Tuesday & Wednesday: 5pm & 7.30pm.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - ‘Breathe’ 7.30pm. Showing nightly until Thursday, November 30. Matinee Wednesday 2.30pm.

SATURDAY

Harrogate

Event: Trust Us Theatre presents Edinburgh Fringe hit Wingman at St Robert’s Centre. 7.30pm. Tickets from justaddtickets

Event: Rocky Horror Show event at The Regency pub. 7pm.

Event: Antique & Collectors Vintage Fair + pop-up cafe at St Wilfrid’s Church, Duchy Road. 10am-4pm. Also Sunday.

MUSIC: Charity Soul Night at the Manhattan Club with Soulutions starring Louise Mehan + seven hours of soul DJs. 5.30pm.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Biz Denton at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Ripley

Exhibition: Harrogate and Nidderdale Art Club Autumn Art Exhibition at Ripley Town Hall. 10am-5pm free admission.

Knaresborough

Concert: The LSO in concert at King James’s School. 7.30pm.

Fair: St Marys Catholic Primary School Christmas Fair noon-3pm.

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - The Raisers (Irish folk music) 9pm.

Fewston

Event: Yorkshire Air Ambulance fundraiser at Fewston Hall. 11am-4pm.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Amy Roberts + Richard Exall + Tom Kincaid at the village hall. 7pm.

Bramham

Event: Bramham Christmas spectacular - Christmas bazaar in the village hall and church. Santas grotto from noon.

east Keswick

Exhibition: East Keswick Art Exhibition And Show at East Keswick Village Hall 10.30am-4.30pm.

Wetherby

Fair: Antiques and collectors fair. Wetherby Town Hall 9am-4pm. Free admission.

Fair: St James’ Christmas Fair 9.30am-noon in the church centre. Free admission.

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Olaf’s Frozen Adventure 11.30am. Also tomorrow, Sunday 1pm.

Fair: Jaguar Fairs Antiques and Collectors fair at Wetherby Racecourse 9am-5pm. Also Sunday.

SUNDAY

Harrogate

Event: Nativity/Crib Festival at Trinity Methodist Church. Noon-4pm.

Music: Blues Bar music including Too Well Worn (3pm), Wilson McGladdery (5pm) and Not The House Band (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose’s acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Fair: Charity christmas fair at Bilton WMC, Skipton Road 1-4pm.

Talk: The Friends of Harrogate and District Museums talk ‘Unexpected stories from history’ 2.30pm at The Old Swan.

Ripley

Exhibition: Harrogate and Nidderdale Art Club Autumn Exhibition at Ripley Town Hall. 10am-5pm free admission.

Fewston

Event: Yorkshire Air Ambulance fundraiser at Fewston Hall. 11am-4pm.

Wetherby

Film: ‘Embrace’ showing at The Engine Shed 7.30pm. Stalls and bar 6pm.

MONDAY

Harrogate

Concert: Charity concert starring The Dishforth Military Wives Choir at Marshall Honda Showroom. 6pm. Tickets from 01765 601224.

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

TUESDAY

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

WEDNESDAY

Harrogate

Event: Imagined Things Bookshop author talk - The Dales Detective’s Julia Chapman at Starling Beer & Coffee House, Oxford Street. 7-9pm.