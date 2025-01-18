Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Big Show is back for a brand new series on the BBC 😍

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show is back with a new series.

The comedy show returns to BBC tonight - after Gladiators.

The star has teased it as “one of the funniest things we’ve ever done”.

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show is returning for its eight series tonight. Viewers are being promised big laughs, big stars and big surprises.

The beloved comedy is back on BBC One and he is up to mischief with a host of celeb guests. The show has once again been filmed in front of a live audience and there are plenty of superstars set to appear.

It is set to hit the air just after the new season of Gladiators kicks off. Find out more about that here.

What time is Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on?

The comedy series returns to BBC One today (January 18) and it is scheduled to start at 6.50pm - prime time for families tucking into dinner, perhaps. It will follow a new episode of Gladiators, so you could even make it a double bill.

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show is scheduled to run for an hour and will finish at around 7.50pm. The Weakest Link will be on after it.

How to watch Michael McIntyre’s Big Show?

It will be live on BBC One/ One HD from 6.50pm - if you want to watch it on live TV. It will also be available to stream live on iPlayer and you can also use the service to catch up on the episode, if you can’t watch it as it is broadcast.

What to expect from the new season of Michael McIntyre’s Big Show?

Speaking about the new season, Michael McIntyre said: “The big news is that we have a new item called ‘Remember Me’ where a celebrity sits in the Royal Box and a person from any time in their past appears on stage and asks the question “remember me?” - it could be anyone from the midwife who birthed them, to a holiday romance or the driver who bought them to the theatre. I play it with Miranda Hart, Alan Carr and Holly Willoughby with hilarious results.”

He added: “The TV Takeover item where we make a bespoke version of Olly Murs’s ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ and play it into the house of one of his superfans is one of the funniest things we’ve ever done. And Sam and Zara’s Midnight Gameshow was a highlight too as they had locked their bedroom door from the inside! So, I couldn’t get in! They were terrified as I had to knock on the door – but thankfully they then had the time of their lives.”