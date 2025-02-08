The FA Cup fourth round matches live on TV have been confirmed 👇

BBC and ITV are splitting coverage of the FA Cup.

Football fans will be treated to a buffet of live FA Cup action this weekend. ITV and BBC have both confirmed their selections for the fourth round.

Starting last night a total of 9 games will be broadcast live across the round. Although some games might be harder to find than others.

The full schedule for the coming days has been confirmed. Here’s the timings and which channels the matches are on.

What time is the FA Cup on TV on Saturday?

The FA Cup Trophy | JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

There will be three live matches on the gogglebox today (February 8), it has been confirmed. The games on TV will include League One big spenders Birmingham City as well as an all Premier League clash.

The FA Cup TV schedule for today includes:

12.30pm - Leyton Orient vs Manchester City - BBC One/ iPlayer

5.45pm - Birmingham City vs Newcastle United - BBC One/ iPlayer

8pm - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea - ITV4/ ITVX

Which FA Cup games are on TV on Sunday?

Football fans will be treated to even more live action from the fourth round on Sunday (February 9). The action will start on the red button and end on BBC One.

12.30pm - Blackburn Rovers vs Wolves - BBC red button/ iPlayer

3pm - Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool - ITV1/ STV

5.35pm - Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur - BBC One/ iPlayer

Are any more FA Cup games live on TV?

The fourth round action will continue into the early part of next week. Two more games will be live including one on Monday (February 10) and one on Tuesday (February 11).

Monday February 10

7.45pm - Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace - BBC Red Button/ iPlayer

Tuesday February 11

8pm - Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest

Is the FA Cup free to watch on TV?

For a spell during the last decade, FA Cup action was on BT Sport (now TNT Sports) as well as terrestrial TV and it meant some matches were locked behind a paywall. However the current deal is with BBC and ITV, meaning that all of the televised matches are on free-to-air TV.

