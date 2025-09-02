Wednesday is back with season 2 part 2 - but how many episodes can you expect? 💜📺

Wednesday’s second season will conclude today (September 3).

Netflix is set to release part two after weeks of waiting.

But how many episodes can you look forward to?

Wednesday fans, the agonising wait is almost over! The show is finally set to release the second half of season two shortly.

Netflix has split the highly anticipated series into multiple parts, spread out across two months. It is a move the streamer has pulled before with hits like Bridgerton and Stranger Things.

The first part released on August 4 and featured four episodes. Fans might be wondering how many episodes they can expect in the second half of the season.

Wednesday is set to add a few new - and old familiar faces - to the cast for the latest episodes. See which actors you can expect to see in part two here.

What time is Wednesday season 2 part 2 out?

Wednesday is back on UK screens in September. | Netflix

Netflix is fortunately, very consistent when it comes to releasing its shows. Outside of live events, such as sports, the streaming service drops new episodes at 8am British time, in most cases.

Fans in the UK can expect the second part of Wednesday season two to arrive at 8am today (September 3), so it will be waiting for you after school or work. In America, the episodes will be released at 3am ET/ 12am PT.

How many episodes are in Wednesday s2 part 2?

The first lot of episodes released on Netflix back in early August with four being available at that time. Wednesday season two will have eight in total, meaning that part two will also be made up of four episodes.

It is the same length as the show’s first season and takes the series total to 16.

Will there be Wednesday season 3?

Netflix has already renewed the show for a third series, so you don’t have to fret about its future. There is no time scale on when to expect season three, but it did take almost three years between season one and season two - for reference.

However, according to Economic Times India, filming is reportedly due to begin in November 2025. It could mean a quicker turnaround between seasons this time around.

