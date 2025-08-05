Wednesday star Percy Hynes White is not back for season two - but why? 📺

Wednesday is back for a second season on Netflix.

The new episodes arrive after almost three years.

But one familiar face will be missing from the season.

A lot has changed since Wednesday Addams first stepped through the doors of Nevermore Academy. Viewers were invited along on that journey with her back in November 2022 and it proved an instant hit for Netflix.

The previous Principal has died, she solved the mystery behind a murderous rampage and half the school burned down. Not to mention the fact that nearly three real world years have passed between semesters.

One of the biggest storylines of the first season was the love triangle between Wednesday, Xavier and Tyer but that doesn’t look like it will continue in the second batch of episodes. Recap all the key information to remember from series one here.

Why is Xavier Thorpe not returning for Wednesday season 2?

Percy Hynes White is not returning as Xavier in Wednesday season two | Netflix

Cast your minds back to the end of season one, which you might have watched quite a long time ago. One of the final moments saw Xavier and Wednesday appear to start to patch up their friendship as he gifted her her very first mobile phone.

So it certainly seemed as if the writers were originally planning for him to return for future episodes. However, NME reports that actor Percy Hynes White will not be back and the character has been written out of the show.

It comes, according to the website, after the actor faced allegations of sexual misconduct in 2023 in a now-deleted post on social media. On his own Instagram account, White strenuously denied the allegations and said the “rumours were false”.

White faced no formal complaints related to the allegations, according to NME. However, he later confirmed he would not be returning, Elle Magazine reports, saying: “I had so much fun working on this show. I can't wait to watch season 2 :) Much love.'”

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega herself has spoken about Xavier’s absence from the second series. She described it as “a weird redirect”, adding: “But we’re introducing so many different characters that I think it kind of will get lost.”

