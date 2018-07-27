Warhol sensation at Harrogate art gallery

An Andy Warhol exhibition in Harrogate is continuing to make waves for a small independent gallery.

Since Redhouse Originals gallery, which recently found itself in the Sunday Times after landing a UK exclusive exhibition of unseen Andy Warhol photographs of China, launched Trooping The Colour at the start of the month interest has remained high.



As well as Warhol, the show at 15 Cheltenham Mount featured work by Schoph, Danny Larsen, Peter Blake, Christian Furr, Florence Blanchard, Candie Payne, John Middleton and an exciting new collaboration by Harrogate artist Thomas James Butler and Christopher Morrison.



But it was the collection of unique Warhol drawings and works on paper that has particularly piqued people’s interest in this youthful gallery which has built up a reputation in modern, pop, urban and contemporary art.



Highlights include the stunning ‘Presumed Portrait of Antoine Grunn’; an original charcoal drawing with collaged elements, created in 1982 towards the end of the artist’s career.

The collection documents a range of styles, with further works dating from the mid-1950s including Off To Town and Hermione Gingold.



The small Harrogate gallery is also displaying Warhol’s exquisitely detailed Bird In A Cage and a Shoe from 1956; a fascinating early sketchbook depiction of featuring motifs that would form the basis of future collections by Warhol.



The drawings were originally acquired from the artist’s estate and will be included in the forthcoming Andy Warhol Catalogue Raisonné which is being compiled by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.



Since RedHouse first opened in 2010 it has established a national name in original artwork and limited edition prints by a host of contemporary international artists,

Among the artists and photographers who have visited RedHouse Originals gallery in person in recent years are Sir Peter Blake, Gered Mankowitz and Pete McKee.

More news you may be interested in...

Winners and losers: Harrogate broadband speed figures