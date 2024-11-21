Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wallace and Gromit are back for the first time since 2008.

Vengeance Most Fowl is the duo’s second film after 2005’s Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

It will be released by the BBC in the UK and arrive later on Netflix for the rest of the world.

The new Wallace and Gromit film will be released on Christmas Day, the BBC has announced. Fans finally have a concrete date for the highly anticipated animated special.

Between unwrapping your presents, tucking into a turkey dinner and watching the latest Aardman movie, it is bound to be a Christmas to remember. Fans outside of the UK will have to wait a little longer - but it will land early in 2025.

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is part of a stellar line-up of Christmas TV this year. The final episode of Gavin and Stacey is also set to air on December 25 - so good things really do come to those who wait.

When will Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl release?

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl releases on Christmas Day: Aardman/ BBC | Aardman/ BBC

For UK audiences, it will air on BBC (and become available on BBC iPlayer) on Christmas Day 2024. It had previously had a vague release window of the festive period, but that has been firmed up.

Fans outside of Britain will have to wait until the New Year when it will arrive on Netflix. The film will be released for the rest of the world on the streaming service on Friday January 3 2025.

How long is the film?

Unlike 2008’s A Matter of Loaf and Death, the new Wallace and Gromit special is a feature length movie. It has a run time of 79 minutes, the BBC has confirmed - just shy of The Curse of the Were-Rabbit’s 85 minutes.

What is Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl about?

The synopsis released by the BBC reads: “The highly-anticipated feature-length film sees Gromit’s growing concern as Wallace becomes over-dependent on his inventions - which proves justified when Wallace creates a ‘smart gnome’ that seems to develop an evil mind of its own. As events begin to spiral out of control, it’s up to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces, or Wallace may never be able to invent again!

“But who could possibly be behind such evil actions?! Rightfully behind bars for all this time, Feathers McGraw is back with vengeance.”

Are you excited for a new Wallace and Gromit film? Let me know which is your favourite Aardman special so far by emailing me: [email protected].