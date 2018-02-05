VIDEO PREVIEW: 2018 Power Maxed Arenacross motorbike stars soaring to new heights at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Arenacross daredevil motorbike superstars will soar to new heights at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena this weekend.

They bring fast and furious high octane action to the penultimate round of the 2018 Power Maxed Arenacross series on Saturday, February 10.

And with some of the world’s top Arenacross riders lined up the race is well and truly on. Any one of the top 10 pro-riders are in with a real chance of lifting the 2018 title.

Arenacross, or AX, the indoor version of motocross, takes the spectacular elements of outdoor racing on to purpose-built indoor jump-infested dirt tracks.

With a killer mix of all-action racing and gravity-defying Freestyle Motocross, set to a pumping soundtrack, laser show and pyrotechnics, this is a non-stop, three-hour white-knuckle ride.



As the Power Maxed Arenacross Tour fast-tracks towards the final two rounds of the UK series, just 40 points separate Team FRO Systems’ super-fast series leader Cedric Soubeyras (Suzuki) from hard-charging Russian Evgeny Bobryshev of RFX Suzuki in 10th.

With double points up for grabs at the final at London’s Wembley Arena, leaving 69 points on the table, the stage is set for a battle of attrition as the final two AX events of the 2018 championship unfold.



The leading protagonists, Soubeyras and reigning, three-time AX Pro champ Thomas Ramette (SR75 World Suzuki), have been here before and have the scars to prove it.

Heading into the FlyDSA Arena at Sheffield, just two points separate these rivalling Frenchmen.

But, with another three race-win-hungry compatriots behind them, and a Portuguese, Australian, Brit and Russian in the mix, they’ll need to keep their wits about them and stay out of trouble if they are to lay claim to AX glory in the capital city.



As AX grows in popularity, and more and more international riders make it a must-do winter-season championship, the tension on the race track intensifies - it’s almost palpable at times.

Thomas Ramette and Cedric Soubeyras are gearing up for an AX showdown.

It’s universally agreed that the unpredictability of AX is what makes it so captivating, and the 2018 series has clearly demonstrated that not one single rider, no matter how fast or talented, can afford to be complacent.

Who could have ever predicted that each of the AX Pro champions, namely Adam Chatfield (Team Green Holeshot Kawasaki), Fabien Izoird (Buildbase Honda) and Ramette, together with frontman Soubeyras would face the often-controversial last chance qualifier aka, the Head-to-Head?

Or that a Pro Lites rider in the form of Joe Clayton (Team Green Holeshot Kawasaki) would storm through that same eliminator and make it through to a Main Event on skill and merit?



The Pro Lites too still have a fight to the finish line. There are 35 points between the top three of Clayton, Chris Bayliss (Wooldridge Demolition) and Jason Meara (I-Fly JK Yamaha), and 80 points up for grabs across the final four races.

Clayton has won nine of the 10 races held so far and is a clear favourite, but Bayliss and Meara are eager to enjoy the spoils of an AX championship win and can’t be discounted.

Hugo Basaula, Cyrille Coulon, Charles Lefrancois and Cedric Soubeyras, left to right, all in contention for the 2018 AX Pro crown

Doors for the Sheffield event ob Saturday, February 10, open at 6.30pm and the action kicks off at 7.30pm. For latest event information and security measures - in addition to FlyDSA Arena’s standard procedures - visit www.flydsaarena.co.uk.

Pro Championship Overall (with two rounds to go);

1. Cedric Soubeyras, 84 points

2. Thomas Ramette, 82

3. Charles Lefrancois, 71

4. Fabien Izoird, 64

5. Cyrille Coulon, France, SR75 World Suzuki, 63

6. Hugo Basaula, Portugal, Shocktech Kawasaki, 60

7. Dan Reardon, 58

8. Adrien Escoffier, 55

9. Jack Brunell, 51

10. Evgeny Bobryshev, 44