Unicorn Prince adventure

Illustrator Jane Ray and Saviour Pirotta, author of the Unicorn Prince will be dropping in to the Little Ripon Bookshop on Thursday April 25.

The pair will run two magical unicorn workshops including crafts, storytelling and more at 2 and 3.30pm.

Spaces in both sessions are limited, so people are asked to book in advance. Tickets are £4 per child.

There will also be some limited edition prints of Jane’s work from The Unicorn Prince for sale in the shop, courtesy of Watermark Gallery.

Signed copies can be ordered in advance for those who aren’t able to attend. Phone 01765 606689 or email: info@littleriponbookshop.

Little Ripon Bookshop also holds a Storytime for pre-schoolers every Tuesday at 2.15pm.

The Westgate-based shop has half an hour of stories followed by refreshments. Storytime is free.

The Bookshop, which last September expanded its floor space, often holds events and runs a thriving book club.

There are two meetings a month, both reading the same book, which are relaxed.