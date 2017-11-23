UK's top Oasis tribute for Harrogate bar

Monteys Rock Café in Harrogate is nearing the climax of a series of live rock nights to mark its 21st birthday - all topped off with a show by Oasis, welll not quite the real thing, but close.
As well as a terrific double bill starring top local bands The Four 45s and Strangers in Paradise, tonight, Thursday, November 23 at this enduringly popular music bar on The Ginnel, which first opened as a jazz cafe-bar in 1997, there’s also a fantastic Nirvana night tomorrow night, Friday.
After its invitation only birthday party starring Definitely Might Be this Sunday night, there’s classic party rock from MFOR on Friday, December 1.
Almost Done!
Registering with Harrogate Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.