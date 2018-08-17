UK's rising star for Harrogate art gallery

A Harrogate art gallery is to welcome one of the UK’s hottest and coolest new talents to town this weekend.

108 Fine Art, which has built a reputation for working with some of the most famous names in contemporary art over the last 20 years under the direction of curator and restorer Andrew Stewart, believes in Jasper Pedyo to such an extent, this young artist’s entire degree show is to be exhibited.

And no wonder. This young Zimbabwean artist whose family fled to Britain after political persecution put their lives at risk, has already won the prestigious 2018 Free Range exhibition prize in London for his striking mixed media paintings which feature a bold use of binary colours on stretched and shaped canvases.

Fresh out of Leeds College of Art, Pedyo looks set to follow in the footsteps of some of the most important figures in British art in the last 100 years to emerge from the same college - Barbara Hepworth, Henry Moore, Joash Woodrow, Damien Hirst et al.

Co-owner Andrew Stewart said he was thrilled 108 Fine Art had secured this exclusive showcase of such an exciting new artist.

Andrew said: “108 Fine Art has been researching and visiting fine art degree shows across the UK. Having travelled far and wide we feel that the most outstanding body of work that we have encountered has been produced by an artist working only 20 miles from the gallery door.

“We are delighted that Jasper Pedyo from Leeds Arts University has agreed to accept the 108 Fine Art Purchase Award.

"The exhibition will include several new pieces which Jasper is currently working on.”

Pedyo’s use of bold symbols of a cross, square and circle recognise art’s formal elements, as well as referencing buttons used on console controllers in a very 21st century touch.

The private viewing for The Expanded Field take place tomorrow, Saturday, August 18 at the gallery at 16 Cold Bath Road.

The exhibition runs until September 2.



