True Beatles & Bowie legend coming to Harrogate

A living and breathing Beatles and Bowie legend will be appearing in person at the next Vinyl Sessions in Harrogate shortly for charity.

The event for Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity at Starling Independent Beer and Coffee House will see Ken Scott, who co-produced David Bowie’s run of four classic albums from Hunky Dory to Aladdin Sane and Pin Ups, as well as engineering The Beatles’ White Album and a whole lot of other Beatles tracks, will speak about the making of Ziggy Stardust.

Taking place on Wednesday, June 13, the event at 7pm will culminate with a playback of the whole of this classic album on vinyl on incredible state-of-the-art hi-fi equipment.

Earlier the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers will talk briefly about the historical context of David Bowie's famous 1972 album which includes tracks such as Starman, Rock n Roll Suicide and Suffragette City.

Entry is free but booking is advised in advance online and a charity donation of £5 is advised.