Top ‘Queen’ band lead bill at Frazer Theatre

Frazer Theatre is offering, perhaps, its strongest-ever programme of shows this new season – especially if you are a fan of Queen.

Rated as one of the UK’s best performers of the classic songs of Freddie Mercury, Brian My and co, Bulsara and His Queenies hit Knaresborough on Friday, February 9.

This acclaimed five-piece, yes five-piece, eschew the normal wigs and tights tribute act routine in favour of getting the actual music of Queen spot on.

As well as the expected Queen hits like We Are The Champions and Don’t Stop Me Now, the band also offer perfect renditions of deep cuts such as It’s Late, Brighton Rock and Dragon Attack.

And that is far from the only great concert coming up in 2018 at Frazer Theatre.

Hey Beatles play the Frazer on March 19, Viva Neil Diamond performs on April 21, and Voodoo Room promise a night of Hendrix and Cream on May 25.

June 23 sees The Sounds of Simon, a top Simon and Garfunkel tribute act

There’s some remarkable original material by guitarist Martin Simpson on September 22.

The Bootleg Bee Gees bring some night fever on October 19 while The Jam’d take audiences back to a Weller world on November 16.

But, as always at the Frazer, there’s more to the new season than music.

The annual panto starts on January 18; it’s Sleeping Beauty this year.

Crowd of 3 theatre company present a new adaptation og Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde on February 10.

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club serves up English Comedian of the Year Brennan Reece on March 10.

And top time-travelling magicians Morgan and West swing into town on April 14.