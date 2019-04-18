Top filmmaker champions Harrogate Film Festival and indie cinema

Award-winning independent filmmaker Mark Cousins held a special Q & A as part of Harrogate Film Festival before screening his 2018 Cannes-Winning film – The Eyes of Orson Welles – to a packed-out audience.

The festival held the event at Starlings Coffee shop, which was transformed into a pop-up cinema for which the festival has become known for in the town.



As one of Britain's leading directors and cultural critics, Mark is a regular contributor to BBC 4 and More 4. He also has an impressive contact list, working with the likes of David Lynch, Martin Scorsese and Roman Polanski in his career.



The Q & A, hosted by Graham Chalmers from the Harrogate Advertiser, a film enthusiast who has followed Mark's work for years, saw Mark talk all things film, including his career, successes and how important film was to him.

There was also the chance to ask Mark directly about his experience of the filmmaking world which the audience, including young filmmakers, seized on.

Afterwards, Mark Cousins praised Harrogate Film Festival and said: “The role of a film festival is to engage audiences, give people confidence, connect them to other filmmakers and Harrogate Film Festival is doing a very good job of all of those things.”



Graham Chalmers said, “Mark is a highly-regarded film maker all around the world. It was a thrill to realise what had been a long-held dream for me personally; bringing Mark to Harrogate.

"And, it was great to hear the inside story about how Mark secured the screen legend Jane Fonda to appear in his next film about the history of women filmmakers.

"Mark’s appearance in Harrogate has been an enormous coup for Harrogate Film Festival shows a huge vote of confidence in the town's cinema fraternity.”



Harrogate Film Festival largely focuses on supporting independent film, something that Mark himself champions.



Speaking at the Q & A, Mark Cousins said: “The new voices are in the indie scene, cinema will die if it doesn’t have these voices and that’s why it’s really valuable to have an indie film scene in our industry.”



The independent film element of Harrogate Film Festival is going from strength-to-strength, with 15 filmmakers visiting this year and over 500 submissions from 50 countries worldwide. There are plans to expand this side of the festival in 2020.



Run by volunteers, Harrogate Film Festival currently has 25 local business sponsors and has the ambition to be one of the most loved and successful film festivals in Britain.

Harrogate Film Festival is a member of Cinema for All and Film Hub North.



