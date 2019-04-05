Top 5 Harrogate beer events not to miss - by WOT's Rachel Auty

It's not often Harrogate is at the cutting edge of the UK's food and drink scene - despite a healthty independent sector.

But one women-focused event born in Harrogate is truly leading the way.

Based in Harrogate, Women On Tap Festival, a UK celebration of women and beer, will take place for a third year at venues across Harrogate and beyond from May 145, 2019 thanks to financial backing from a number of sponsors including Manchester-based brewer.

Founded in Harrogate in 2017, Women On Tap presents unique events fusing beer, women & the arts in order to raise the profile of women in a traditionally male-dominated industry and to tackle some of the issues that brings.

An annual beer and arts festival plus a programme of year-round events all showcase the very best in hospitality across the region, alongside creative talent and inspirational women.

Harrogate to host 'ultimate' Foo Fighters event



Here in her own words, Women on Tap founder Rachel Auty picks her top five WOT events not to miss.

Women on Tap festival

Top 5 beer events in Harrogate/Knaresborough

Beer School, May 1-5

Five sessions at five different bars in Harrogate and Knaresborough over the festival each with a shifting focus on areas of traditional and modern-day beer and all designed to educate and develop the palate. You’ll never look at beer the same again! Do one session or more – whatever you fancy.

Maisie Adam at Corner Haus, May 1

Harrogate’s own Maisie Adam is a fast-rising star in the world of comedy.

She recently stole the show on 8 Out Of 10 Cats and is designed for great things! Grab this opportunity to see her in a local bar. T

ickets include a Belgian beer and nibbles.

Women In Music Showcase at Major Tom’s, May 3

A free Friday evening music set from a range of talented female musicians in one of Harrogate’s coolest bars. Grab a beer and a pizza and start your weekend in style!

Harrogate Brewing Co. Tap Room open afternoon, May 4

Anton and family throw open their doors for an afternoon of the freshest beer around, live music, a photography exhibition, and (weather permitting!) a street party vibe. An afternoon not to be missed.

Beer Yoga & Beer & Cake Brunch at North Bar, May 4

Firstly, a session on yoga followed by a beer flight and some mindful drinking moves into an hour of beer and cake pairing! What’s not to love. Can attend either session or both for a reduced price.

Plus! Don't miss this!

An event which is is the first of its kind in the UK

Beer for All Conference 2019, May 3

Join Women On Tap and friends at the stunning grade II listed Harrogate Theatre at the heart of the 3rd annual Women On Tap festival for a day of fascinating research, open discussion and important debate.

Guide: Harrogate roadworks next week (from April 8)