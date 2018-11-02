Tonight: Fright Fest feast of Harrogate bands

One of the Harrogate area’s best days of live music on the annual calendar is back tonight, Friday as part of the Hallowe’en festivities.

Fright Fest, organised by local musician Rufus Beckett of acclaimed acoustic duo The Paper Waits, will be held once again at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough.

Fright Fest star - Rapper Lence.

As well as raising funds for Henshaws, the charity supporting people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to go beyond expectations, it’s always boasts a cracking line-up of the best local musical talent plus a smattering of high quality out of town acts and tomorrow night’s is no different.

As befits its name, appropriately enough, the event has a ‘Myths and Monsters’ theme.

The sixth to date, the diverse line-up ranges from rock to rap, acoustic to very loud.

The live line-up which will run from 6pm until midnight, will feature the following acts: Bring the Wolf, Biz Denton, Adam Westerman, Drop Leg Steppers, Misery Bids, Lords of Power, Andrew Cameron, , Leo Hicks, Lobo (acoustic set) and Douglas Thompson.

The headliner on the main stage will be Harrogate rapper Lence who has built a reputation in recent years in the Leeds’ hip hop scene for a series of amazing tracks and videos such as Fly Away, Collision and Old Town Revival , a nostalgic, personal journey through Lence’s own Harrogate roots, his friends and loves, from his fledgling days at the Blues Bar’s jam nights to a recent homecoming show at a Charm night in Harrogate’s North Bar.

Fright Fest will also feature a licenced bar, hot dogs, pie and peas. Spooky dress is actively encouraged

Entry is free but a donation of £3 on the door towards Henshaw’s charity is suggested.

