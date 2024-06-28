Tom Meighan UK Tour 2024: Where is the former Kasabian frontman playing and how to get tickets
- Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has announced a UK tour for late 2024
- The “Club Foot” singer is set to perform in Leeds, Torquay, Newcastle and Glasgow while on the road.
- The singer/songwriter will also have VIP opportunities for those who wish to meet and greet before his shows.
While speculation continues that Kasabian is to be the secret act at Glastonbury this year, former lead vocalist Tom Meighan has announced a UK tour to end 2024.
The musician is set to play a clutch of festival dates, including a support slot for The Verve’s Richard Ashcroft throughout August, but is set to tour the United Kingdom shortly afterwards, with dates in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and Torquay.
Selected dates on the tour will also include VIP packages to meet Meighan, including the chance to see him soundcheck before his performance, get a photo with him and have the opportunity to have all the merchandise you’ve accrued over the years signed (within reason - and hopefully not to “eBay.”)
Meighan released his first solo work, “The Reckoning,” in May 2023, which peaked at the number 17 position in the UK album charts, while his 2022 single “Put Your Foot Down,” became his first top 40 hit post-Kasabian, entering the UK singles chart at 37 in 2022.
So where is Tom Meighan performing during his 2024 UK tour, and what could he be performing as part of his tour - any opportunity for a Kasabian cover like “Club Foot” or “LSF” during his solo gigs?
Where is Tom Meighan performing on his 2024 UK Tour?
Tom Meighan is set to perform at the following venues on his 2024 UK tour on the following dates:
- September 26 2024: The Foundry, Torquay
- September 27 2024: O2 Academy, Bristol
- September 28 2024: O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
- September 29 2024: SUB89, Reading
- October 1 2024: Riverside, Newcastle
- October 2 2024: O2 Academy, Leeds
- October 4 2024: O2 Ritz, Manchester
- October 5 2024: O2 Institute, Birmingham
- October 6 2024: Birdwell Venue, Barnsley
- October 8 2024: Epic Studios, Norwich
- October 9 2024: Kanteena, Lancaster
- October 11 2024: Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
- October 12 2024: O2 Academy, Liverpool
- December 21 2024: O2 Academy, Leicester
Where can I get tickets to see Tom Meighan perform on his 2024 UK Tour?
Tickets to see Tom Meighan on his upcoming UK tour are currently available now through Ticketmaster and See Tickets in the United Kingdom.
Any suggestions on what Tom Meighan might perform during his 2024 UK Tour?
If you’d told me Tom Meighan played the Jolly Brewer in Lincoln back in May, I’d not have believed you (Lincoln being my old University haunt) - but according to Setlist.FM he did just that, and even performed a fair amount of Kasabian favourites too.
- Club Foot (Kasabian song)
- Rise
- Don't Give In
- Days Are Forgotten (Kasabian song)
- Underdog (Kasabian song)
- Stevie (Kasabian song)
- Would You Mind
- Goodbye Kiss (Kasabian song)
- Thick as Thieves (Kasabian song)
- Where Did All the Love Go? (Kasabian song)
- Shout It Out
- Empire (Kasabian song)
- L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever) (Kasabian song)
- Movin' On
- Fire (Kasabian song)
Will you be heading along to see Tom Meighan at one of his UK performances in September, or are you seeing him perform on the UK festival circuit this year? Let us know your thoughts on his tour and setlist by leaving a comment down below or drop the writer an email instead: [email protected].
