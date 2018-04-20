Thorner beer festival set to pour it out

Thorner is set to host its 14th annual beer festival on Saturday.

The popular event, at Thorner Victory Hall, will include beers, lager, wine, food and entertainment.

A spokesman for the event said: “As ever, we have a fantastic range of beers for people to sample from far and wide, from Orkney to Kent.”

Music on offer includes Tadcaster’s James Brown who will be performing a variety of covers from the Beatles to Jake Bugg.

Other entertainment includes the four-piece rockabilly/bluegrass crossover band Hoodoo Operators, five-piece cover rock/punk/indie band Citizen Smith and feel good group Mid Life Crisis.

Entry is £5 including a souvenir glass and tasting notes. The fun starts at noon and the bar will close when the beer runs out.

Money raised goes to the upkeep of the Victory Hall, which has included a large refurbishment programme in the past.