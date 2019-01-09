This is when Harrogate's indoor funfair will return to the Yorkshire Event Centre

Harrogate’s indoor funfair for families will return to the Yorkshire Event Centre next month after a hugely successful inaugural event last year.

The centre's hall one will once again be filled with rides to suit all ages from dodgems and waltzers to the cup and saucers and fun house for youngsters.

There will also be new rides including a twister, crazy bulls, jump and smile as well as a large selection of children’s rides. All rides are free once admission is paid for, either in advance or on the gate.

There are two sessions, the morning taking place between 10am and 1pm and the afternoon session is between 2pm and 5pm.

The funfair will run from Monday February 25 to Sunday March 3, with free parking.

Food and drink is available from the Yorkshire Event Centre’s onsite café and there will also be traditional funfair games.

Paul Ashton from the Yorkshire Event Centre said: “We’re delighted to welcome back the Harrogate Indoor Funfair which was a storming success last October half term. Visitor feedback was fantastic and we look forward to building on this success, with an event for every one of every age, whatever the weather!”

John Lowery from Events and Attractions Limited which organises the funfair itself said: “We are looking forward to returning to the Yorkshire Event Centre with our indoor funfair concept. The event proved popular on our last visit with customers even returning two or three times and one customer who said it was the best £10 they had ever spent on their child.”

Tickets can be bought from website: www.indoorfunfair.co.uk

