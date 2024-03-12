Your Pace or Mine experiences remarkable success with over five-hundred members in four weeks

Your Pace or Mine is an online community that brings together single individuals who share a love for walking, a slice of adventure, and socialising. Through various activities such as walks, hikes, social events, and mindful activities, the group aims to create an inclusive space where friendships can flourish and new connections can be made.
Published 12th Mar 2024, 14:06 GMT
With over five-hundred members in just four weeks, Your Pace or Mine is rapidly becoming a thriving community of like-minded individuals.

The group has been organising fortnightly walks, drawing as many as sixty walkers who enjoy exploring local Yorkshire trails, with refreshing coffee shop and pub stops along the way. Additionally, members are planning more adventurous hikes for the thrill-seekers, evening walks combined with yoga for a holistic experience, and smaller walks catered specifically to introverts who prefer a more intimate setting.

Your Pace or Mine has already initiated monthly social events that offer members a chance to mingle in a more relaxed setting. The group has successfully hosted drink receptions at the renowned Cosy Club, and planning is underway for quiz nights, wine-tasting evenings, and enjoyable summer barbecues.

    Jane Illman, Group Organiser commented 'The overwhelming response and incredible growth of Your Pace or Mine are a testament to the need for such a community-driven platform that facilitates meaningful connections.'

    For more information and to become a member of Your Pace or Mine please visit our Facebook page

