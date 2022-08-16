Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday, August 19-Saturday, August 20:

Artist Spotlight on Schoph at RedHouse Originals gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Friday, August 19-September 3, various times:

Harrogate Youth Theatre presents a series of theatre projects, games and creative classes for youngsters at Harrogate Theatre.

More information at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

Friday, August 19, 8.00pm:13 Records present a free label showcase with House music at Best Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, August 21, 2pm-10pm:Feva and Harrogate Folk Club present live folk& acoustic music at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre,Knaresborough.

Wednesday, August 31, 10.00am-4.00pm:Royal Hall Open Day in Harrogate with guided tours at 11am and 2pm.To reserve a tour slot, visit www.royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us

Friday, September 2, 7.30pm:Al Murray Pub Landlord: Gig for Victory at the Royal Hall, Harrogate, pictured.

Saturday, September 3, 7.30pm:Orchestra of Opera North performs Tchaikovsky Pathetique at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, September 2,7.30pm:Levantes Dance Theatre presents Run Rabbit Run, including aerial circus, acrobatics at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, September 9, 7.30pm:The Rod Stewart Songbook with Pete McCall plus full band at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 10, 7.30pm:Ripon International Festivals presents A Latin American Musical Journey with guitarist Morgan Szymansk at Kirkby Malzeard Church.

Tuesday, September 13-Saturday, September 17, 7.30pm:Rep Season at Harrogate Theatre - Abigail’s Party, Gaslight and Men of the World.

Friday, September 16, 7.30pm:Ripon International Festivals presents The After Hours Quintet at Fewston Church.

Friday, September 16, 7.45pm:Dunstan Bruce (ex-Chumbawamba) - Am I invisible Yet plus Q&A post show at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, September 16, 8.15pm:Singer Micky Stockburn at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, September 16, various times:

Harrogate Theatre Tours for Heritage Open Day.

Saturday, September 17, 8.00pm:Ripley Live presents Gerry Jablonski Band at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, September 17, 8.00pm:

Highly acclaimed acoustic folk/Americana band Wilful Missing at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Tickets at www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, September 17, 7.30pm:Ripon International Festival presents The Black Dyke Band at Holy Trinity Church.To have an entry in our events guide, email: [email protected]

Tuesday, September 20-Saturday, September 24, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Theatre Rep presents Gaslight.

Matinee on Saturday.

Thursday, September 22, 7.30pm:

Entertainers presents Don’t Stop Believin’ 80s rock anthems music show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, September 23, 7.00pm:

Cause UK presents The Man Who Captured Sunlight, the story of Samson Fox, at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 24, 8.00pm:

Sarah Millican - Bobby Dazzler at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, September 25, 7.30pm:

The Story of Soul starring Britain’s Got Talent’s Mel Day at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, September 25, 8.00pm:

Ripon International Festivals presents The Often Herd - Bluegrass Band at Helperby Millennium Hall.

Tuesday, September 27-Saturday, October 1, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Theatre Rep presents Men of the World at Harrogate Theatre.

Plus Saturday matinee.Wednesday, September 28, 7.45pm: