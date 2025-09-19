Your essential guide to comedy music and shows in the Harrogate in October 2025

Planning to go out this weekend? Here is what’s happening in Harrogate and beyond in terms of comedy, gigs, events and shows:

Thursday, September 27-October 5: Viva La Nan exhibition by Pete Mckee at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 27-October 5: HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 27-November 1: The Sensation of Image exhibition by Geoff & Jenny Morten at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 27, 7pm: Live music from Gary Stewart at Grewelthorpe Village Hall, near Ripon.

Friday, September 26, 7.30pm: Ocean Film Festival World Tour at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, September, 26, 6pm: Art Exhibition - Reflections by Frances Tabbernor at Delicious Café, Mayfield Grove, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 27, 7.30pm: Cuore Chamber Orchestra at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 27, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festival presents Gala Concert with St Cecila Orchestra and renowned Sitar player Jasdeep Singh Degun at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, September 27, 7.30pm: The Flowers Band - National Champions at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Sunday, September 28, 7.30pm: The 50s and 60s Show – Lipstick on Your Collar at Harrogate Theatre.

Monday, September 29, 7.30pm: Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Paul Coulter: 5 Mistakes That Changed History at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, September 30, 7.30pm: Harrogate Comedy Festival presents P Burton-Morgan: Explaining Being Pan to Nan at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Wednesday, October 1, 7,30pm: Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Suzi Ruffell: The Juggle at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, October 1, 7.30pm: Harrogate Film Society presents The Long Away Game at the Harrogate Odeon cinema.

Thursday, October 2, 9pm: Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 2, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festival presents the Trio Bohémo at St Johns Church, Sharow.

Thursday, October 2, 7.30pm: Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Tez Ilyas - Talk to Tez at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, October 3, 9pm: Live music with Leeds City Stompers at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, October 3, 6.30am: Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival teams up with the Early Bird Run Crew for a one-off 5k run to celebrate reading and running.

Friday, October 3, 7pm: Ripon Live Music presents Jon Bramwell (I am Kloot) at Ripon Arts Hub.

Friday, October 3, 7pm: Barbara play classic, irresistible pop music with a literary and intellectual approach at Masham Town Hall.

Saturday, October 4, 7.30pm: The ELO Experience – the world’s foremost multi-award winning tribute to the Electric Light Orchestra at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, October 4, 8pm: Hyena Lounge Comedy Club presents Ian Stone, Tez Ilyas, Nina Gilligan hosted by Dave Twentyman at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, October 4, 7pm: Ripley Live presents Plumhall at Ripley Town Hall.

Sunday, October 5, 3pm: Live music with The Interiorz at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, October 5, 7.30pm: The Bootleg Beatles at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Monday, October 6, 7.30pm: Harrogate Film Society presents Full Time at the Harrogate Odeon cinema.

Tuesday, October 7, 7.30pm: The Badapple Theatre presents Crumbs at Fewston Parochial Hall. Bookings at 07795 464042.

Thursday, October 9, 7pm: The Great British Sewing Bee’s Patrick Grant at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate as part of Raworth Harrogate Literature Festival.

Thursday, October 9, 8.30pm: Raworth Harrogate Literature Festival presents philosopher A.C. Grayling on history and culture wars at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 11, 8pm: Live music with MDAV at The Ivory Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 11, 7pm: Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon presents her candid memoir, Frankly, as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival at the Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 11, 7pm: Ripley Live presents blues and ‘Big Easy’ classics from Dom Pipkin at Ripley Town Hall

Saturday, October 11, 7pm: The Nidderdale Community Orchestra’s Autumn Concert, including the Horn Concerto No 4 (K 495) by Mozart at The Memorial Hall, Pateley Bridge.

Saturday, October 11, 7pm: An Evening with Freddie Flintoff at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Sunday, October 12, 2.30pm: Knot Another Choir sing rock, pop and gospel at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Wednesday, October 15-18, 7.30pm: The Knaresborough Players perform Willy Russell’s timeless British classic Educating Rita at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Wednesday, October 15, 7pm: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire presenter Chris Tarrant at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Thursday, October 16, Noon: BBC’s Chief International Correspondent, Lyse Douce at the Yorkshire Life Literary Lunch at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Thursday, October 16, 7pm: Imaginary Landscapes pairs the poetry of Chris Tutton with award-winning harpist Lucy Nolan at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Saturday, October 18, 7pm: Ripley Live presents Guitar Heads playing guitar classics by Hendrix, Clapton, Beck, Santana at Ripley Town Hall

Saturday, October 18, 7pm: 80s rock experience with Rock of Ages band at Masham Town Hall.

Wednesday, October 29, 7pm: Knaresborough Knightmares presents: a Halloween Ghost Walk from Knaresborough Market Cross, Knaresborough.

Saturday, November 1, 7.30pm: George! The Ultimate Tribute to George Harrison at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.