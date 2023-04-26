Yorkshire's premier glamping festival is back at Knaresborough next month and this is the full line-up
Glampfest is back and everyone is invited to come along to lush fields near Knaresborough to enjoy a tranquil countryside full of Glawnings, Vintage Volkswagens, family fun, food, music and more.
Husband and wife organisers James and Sarah Martin, who first launched the event five years ago to bring their Glawning customers together, say next month’s event is to be double in size, such is Glampfest’s popularity,.
Set to take place from Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14 at Market Flat Lane between Scotton and Scriven, Glampfest promises campers even more fun activities, live music from local talent, abundant street food and hand-crafted produce to enjoy.
Co-owner Sarah Martin said: "Everyone is welcome to this year's festival and don’t need to own a Glawning to attend.
"It’s going to be one big party of gorgeous glamping, great food and drink and great live music from local bands."
Glampfest was set up by VW enthusiasts James and Sarah Martin in 2017 off the back of their award-winning business Glawning Ltd which was founded in 2013.
The couple were looking to improve their camping set-up and were searching for a more luxurious way of camping with their vintage campervan.
What to expect at Glampfest, Knaresborough 2023
Glampfest Music
The weekend’s live music line-up includes The Baldy Holly Band, Barr Lane, Groove Council, About the Humans, Tom Dibb, Christopher Taylor, Josh Gleaves, Chloe Ann Gleaves, Hannigan, DJ Rory Hoy and Groovy Entertainment – Austin Powers.
Glampfest Catering
In terms of food and drink, expect the likes of The Lunch Wagon, Rocket Pizza, Trader's Tiki Bar, Burgers by Alan, Scruffy Thomas and Pinky BayDream Ice Cream Van.
Glampfest Wellness
Emma Jane Beauty will be on hand the entire weekend and will oversee the Wellness Tents and the Glitter Glamour pop-up stall, which will be there all day on Saturday.
Glampfest Other activities
There will also be forest school, storytelling, wellbeing tents, crafts, face painting, PE sessions, yoga, drum workshops, stalls of hand-crafted products, and lots of stunning camping setups to ogle.
Glampfest ticket information
Weekend and day tickets are available now at www.glampfest.com