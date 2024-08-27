Yorkshire training yards open free to the public to celebrate National Racehorse Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From September 7-15, in an experience like no other, training yards, studs and retraining centres will open their doors to the public to show what life as a racehorse is really like. Free tickets are still available at five venues across Yorkshire via nationalracehorseweek.uk.

The events will showcase the inner workings of racehorse yards to allow people to experience the life of racing’s equine athletes. Visitors of all ages will have the opportunity to meet the stars of the sport up close, talk with the trainers and ask questions of the staff who care for the horses 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Middleham based trainer Charlie Johnston said: “It is always a great privilege to open our doors to the public for National Racehorse Week, to showcase the care and dedication that goes into looking after every racehorse, not just at our yard here in Yorkshire, but across the country.”

Pam Atkinson, co-founder of New Beginnings Retraining Centre in Bishop Wilton, added: “People are often surprised when they learn about the remarkable second careers former racehorses enjoy after the leaving the sport, so I encourage anyone to come down and meet these sensitive and loving animals.”

National Racehorse Week 2024

Free tickets are still available at five venues across Yorkshire:

Jessica Bedi Racing

Saturday 7 September, 11:30am – 2pm

Hill House Farm, Kirklevington, Yarm, North Yorkshire, TS15 9PY

Johnston Racing

Various time between Tues 10 Sept – Sat 14 Sept

Kingsley Park Farm, Park Lane, Middleham, Richmondshire, DL8 4QZ

Micky Hammond Racing

Wednesday 11 September, 10am – 1pm

Oakwood Stables, East Witton Road, Middleham, North Yorkshire, DL8 4PT

Jedd O’Keeffe Racing

Thursday 12 September, 11am – 1pm

Highbeck Lodge, Brecongill, Coverham, Leyburn, North Yorkshire, DL8 4TJ

New Beginnings Retraining Centre

Saturday 14 September, 11am – 3pm

The Grange, Ings Lane, Bishop Wilton, York, East Riding of Yorkshire, YO42 1AQ

These special open days will feature a variety of activities across different yards, giving visitors the opportunity to meet both racehorses in training and beloved retired stable stars. Trainers will lead tours of their facilities, with some having demonstrations by physiotherapists, chiropractors, and farriers—who are essential to a horse’s care.

Over the nine days, 104 open days will be taking place across the country with more than 13,000 free places made available for the public. But National Racehorse Week is will also about community with more that 50 community events already scheduled. These will include racing yards hosting school visits, youth groups, charities and urban equestrian centres. Many trainers and owners of former racehorses will also take horses out into schools and care homes, offering those who would not ordinarily have the chance to see a racehorse up close the opportunity to be part of the weeklong initiative.

The National Racehorse Week programme in Yorkshire also includes the Malton Open Day, kindly sponsored by Arena Racing Company (ARC), on Sunday 8 September, to raise money for charity. Racing Welfare have once again linked with York Racecourse to allow attendees to see behind-the-scenes of a training yard in the morning before heading on to York Racecourse in the afternoon to enjoy the YorkMix Family Sunday.

TV personality Chris Hughes, who is a racehorse owner and ambassador for National Racehorse Week said: “The impact of getting up close to a horse cannot be underestimated. And racing has created a unique opportunity through National Racehorse Week to help people meet these incredible animals, experience the life of a thoroughbred and talk to the dedicated teams who care for them 365 days a year. There is nothing quite like this in any other sport. It is fantastic that the events are free to attend with everyone welcome to join.”

To find out more and to claim your tickets, visit nationalracehorseweek.uk.