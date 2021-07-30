Yorkshire Day focus on artisan market

Over 50 local businesses will showcase their selling goods, at the Little Birds Artisan Market, which are handmade or produced in the Yorkshire region.

Last month the market attracted lots of visitors, who browsed the stalls, selling an array of crafts, homeware, skin products, candles, clothing, photography, wood crafts and much more.

“This month promises not to disappoint with both new and current traders setting up in the Market Place from 10am,” said a spokesman.

One of the traders attending is Ripon business When the Cake Door Opens.

Sarah creates bespoke wedding and special occasion cakes and cupcakes for customers across Yorkshire.