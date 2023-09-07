Watch more videos on Shots!

The Trust, which strives to enhance and protect the rivers Swale, Ure, Nidd, Wharfe and Ouse, and neighbouring catchments, will share practical and educational projects, engaging with communities and working in partnership with its residents.

The open day will take place on Saturday, September 16, at the Riverside Scout Hut in Pateley Bridge between 11am and 3.30pm.

A spokesperson for the Trust, said: “People are welcome to drop-in to learn more about the Trust’s work and practical projects, whether it’s advising on water sampling techniques and locations; working with natural processes to improve flood management; controlling invasive non-native species; increasing the biodiversity of river habitats or helping the next generation understand the importance of having healthy river environments.”

Information on the Trust’s projects will be on display as well as staff being on-hand to answer questions.

During the day there will also be a programme of talks on key projects, including a guest speaker from the local Nidd Action Group.

There are two scheduled guided walks along the River Nidd, a lunch time poster session with soup, coffee and cake on offer, and the Rivers4U mobile classroom where people can enjoy a fascinating insight into the life of a river.

Dr Marie Taylor, chief executive of the Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust said: “People are now far more aware of the quality of Yorkshire’s rivers and yet many are probably less aware of the extent of the Trust’s endeavours and our partnership achievements in monitoring and improving our waterways.

The Open Day is a great opportunity to explore the breadth of our work, learn about what we have delivered with others, and discover how to support these activities.”