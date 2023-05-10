News you can trust since 1836
Yorkshire Comic-Con 2023: Monty Python comedian John Cleese to attend Yorkshire Comic-Con held at event centre in Harrogate this year

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 10th May 2023, 13:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 14:41 BST

Yorkshire Comic-Con will be hosted at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate for the first time this year. The event will attract comic, TV and film fans from all over the world to celebrate everything on the small and large screen.

Comic Con Yorkshire is a place where fans of pop culture, films, TV, comic books and more can meet and greet their favourite actors, have photographs taken with them and get their autographs. Special guests attending participate in Q&A panels so that fans can interact with them on a less crowded level.

Fans can also dress up and join the huge cosplay community, browse trade stalls that sell everything from replica props, clothing and toys to original artwork and more. There are also props and set displays from many franchises that fans can enjoy having photographs taken at, and many attractions including training schools, video gaming, activities, displays, and more.

John Cleese. (Pic credit: Clemens Bilan / Getty Images)John Cleese. (Pic credit: Clemens Bilan / Getty Images)
    The guest line-up begins with Gabriel Luna from The Last of Us, James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter from Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Jamie McShane and Georgie Farmer from Netflix series Wesdnesday, as well as John Cleese, Hollywood actor Michael Madsen, Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon) and Zach Gilligan (Gremlins).

