The Young Leaders had been busy organising ticket sales, raffles, managing doors and costs to ensure it was a memorable opening night for Ripon’s second Theatre Festival.

Funded by BBC’s Children in Need and set up by the YMCA, Young Leaders has introduced over 360 young people to leadership skills since it began in Ripon last year.

Young Leaders gives young people aged 11+ a chance to be heard, inspire their peers and lead positive change in their communities.

Happy Place by theatre company 'Forget about the Dog"

Jayne Shackleton, Community and Development Manager, said: “We meet once a month, plan activities and spend a lot of time developing their ideas, making them happen, and giving them a chance to run events.

“They’ve chosen areas they felt opportunities weren’t available, such as learning different instruments.

“Recently they came up with an informal style music workshop which would allow young people to access classes without expensive costs, or the ability to read music”

Young Leaders watched ‘Happy Place’ in rehearsal and grasped the importance of the concept.

Bethan Murphy leads the way delegating tasks

Miss Shackleton said: “We discussed how important it is to find our own ways to well-being.

“They had two drama workshops here following the Harrogate performance with two of the actors from Happy Place who focussed on team building activities, they really enjoyed it.”

Young Leaders worked together to run the event whilst Bethan Murphy, appeared to take charge with her clear confidence and delegation skills, she said:

“The most challenging part is working out what everyone wants to do, as everyone wants to do different things.

Young Leaders managing ticket sales

“It’s hard to get everyone set in the right places, so they know what they are doing.

“Once we know that we get things done quicker.

“I really enjoy the process, it’s fun learning this way.”

When asked about her reaction to ‘Happy Place’ and the theatre experience, she said:

Young Leaders brainstorm ideas that benefit the Ripon community and open up opportunities for those less fortunate

“I love how Theatre is a place where you can express yourself.

“I enjoyed the concept and how everyone has their own special happy place.