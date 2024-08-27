Worldwide recognition for archaeological research project at the Washburn Heritage Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Fewston Assemblage, has been selected for a prestigious osteoarchaeological symposium, which is to take place at Bonn University this autumn.

The Fewston Assemblage is an archaeological research project of world importance. When the Centre was built in 2009, it was necessary to disinter the bodies from a number of graves in the Churchyard. With the help of volunteers from the Washburn Valley, the University of Durham undertook an extensive osteoarchaeological study, tracing the descendants of the bodies and recreating the heads of two, which can be seen in our permanent exhibition at the Centre.

Astonishing and important findings were discovered regarding the disproportionate number of children buried there and the malformities, malnutrition, disease and stunted growth from which they suffered, These were children from the flax mills which were a prosperous industry in the valley during Victorian times. Children were taken from the workhouses of Hull and London among others and used as slave labour in the mills. This research is unique in the content and scope of the findings. and will be the subject of an international archaeological symposium at the University of Bonn this autumn.

This is a very brief summary of this research and its importance, Along with the Fewston Assemblage findings, the Centre has an archive of over 8000 artefacts, including oral histories, physical and digital images. Three programmes a year run under various themes. The current theme is called 'Inspired by our Landscape' and includes walks, talks, suppers, visits, workshops and music.

The Washburn Heritage Centre

The final event of this theme is a talk by Patrick Eyres, retired lecturer at Bradford School of Art, who will lead on an exploration of Turner's works in Yorkshire, conceived while he was staying at Farnley Hall.

The new programme, commencing on October 1, is called 'Who Will Buy?' and is inspired by markets and marketing through the ages in the Washburn Valley. We will be walking ancient packhorse trails and visiting historic market towns, with a visit from our very own weatherman Paul Hudson.

Alongside all this, we run a renowned Tea Room on Saturdays and Sundays at the Centre. Entirely staffed by our volunteers, everything is home-made and our cakes are legendary!

There are over 350 members and over 200 volunteers, but as with every charity at the moment, we could always do with more.. We are entirely managed and run by volunteers, with one paid administrator. We were presented with the Queen's Award for Volunteering in 2019