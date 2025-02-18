World's most spectacular outdoors films to come to Harrogate for two nights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The “most spectacular film event in the world” is set to return to Harrogate bigger than eve r.

Banff Mountain Film Festival is set to run for two consecutive days giving audiences the chance to see both programmes which tour the world.

Now in its 16th year, the UK and Ireland tour will visit more than 50 locations in 2024, coming to Harrogate Theatre from March 4-5.

There will be two epic film collections, each with a totally different set of films with two new collections of short films, the red and blue programmes, packed with extreme expeditions, intrepid characters and stunning cinematography.

Banff Mountain Film Festival is set to run at Harrogate Theatre for two consecutive days giving audiences the chance to see both programmes which tour the world. (Picture contributed)

Banff tour films are chosen from around 500 international entries into the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival, which is held every November in the stunning Canadian Rocky Mountains.

The 2025 edition of this international hit show will star the world’s top athletes and explorers as they ski, climb, bike and paddle in remote corners of the planet, all up on the big screen, to be enjoyed from the comfort of a cinema seat.

Tour director Nell Teasdale said: “We can’t wait to present the world's top outdoor filmmakers and adventurers as they climb, ski, paddle, run and ride through the wildest corners of the planet.

“It’s time to buckle up for a night of nail-biting adventure."

Both nights at Harrogate Theatre will also include a free prize draw for outdoorsy goodies from the tour’s partners.

For more information, visit: https://www.banff-uk.com/