The Yorkshire Ride Owt' will take place at Grantley Hall in aid of Yorkshire Children's Charity and will be hosted by John McGuinness MBE.

Yorkshire Children’s Charity are holding the event at luxury five-star venue, Grantley Hall, near Ripon on Thursday, May 16.

This year’s event, sponsored by Apache and DMB Collection, will include a ride out on some of the world’s most desirable motorcycles, alongside gourmet BBQ cuisine, and special guest John McGuiness MBE.

VIP guests and motorcycle enthusiasts will arrive at a tea and coffee reception at Grantley Hall, before commencing the Ride ‘Owt routed through Yorkshire’s famously picturesque landscapes, often frequented by motorcycle enthusiasts.

Each guest will take their own motorcycle and experience a scenic ride through the Yorkshire Dales, with a pit-stop for lunch in Sandsend, near Whitby.

After lunch, guests will travel back to Grantley Hall at their own leisure, where there will be an opportunity to view some of the latest models presented by Cobb and Jagger including Ducati, Triumph, Kawasaki and BSA.

To end the day in style, a gourmet BBQ will be served on the lawn, where guest speaker, John McGuinness MBE, will share tales of his career as the current Isle of Man TT lap record holder and the second most successful TT rider of all time.

Charlotte Farrington, CEO at Yorkshire Children’s Charity, said: "This event is a must for bike enthusiasts across the region and further afield – this is our chance to show off the beautiful Yorkshire scenery!

"Events such as these are vital to help us raise funds for underprivileged children across Yorkshire and are the perfect way for guests to have a day full of amazing food and good company, while raising significant money for a great cause.

“We were able to raise over £6,500 for Yorkshire children in desperate need last year and we’re hoping to raise even more this year.”

Tickets are priced at £75pp.