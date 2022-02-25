World Day of Prayer returns to Ripon

After two years of the Covid pandemic, the worldwide movement is focussing on prayers contributed by the women of the UK. The movement is led by women, but the services are open to all.

“World Day of Prayer is an international ecumenical organisation which enables women all over the world to share the ideas and concerns of the writing country,” said spokesman for the Ripon group, Pat Clark.

“Preparation for the day takes several years. The International Committee, based in New York, coordinates the work of National Committees and facilitates the creation of the annual World Day of Prayer service held on the first Friday in March.

“The service is held all round the world, so that at any moment in time on the first Friday in March there will be prayers raised to God on the topics selected by the preparation country. Young people’s and children’s activities are also provided.

“The UK committee has chosen the Bible text “I know the plans I have for you” from Jeremiah to reflect on some of the issues facing us today - poverty, domestic abuse and disability, finding hope in difficult situations and encouragement in the help we can give to each other.

“We celebrate our diversity and the contribution made to our countries by the many groups and individuals who have made their home here.”

“It’s a very special year as we return after two years of the Covid pandemic,” added Pat.

The Ripon service takes place on Friday March 4 at St Wilfrid’s Community Centre, in the grounds of St Wilfrid’s Catholic Church, Trinity Lane, Ripon, HG4 2AB.