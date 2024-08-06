World class programme of music unveiled for Ripon International Festival 2024 as launch nears
Founded in 1997 by its longstanding Artistic Director Janusz Piotrowicz and Director Susan Goldsbrough, so successful is Ripon International Festival that it extends its reach beyond the city to the Royal Hall in Harrogate where it presents memorable performances.
But the Festival’s focal point is Ripon Cathedral, dating from the 13th Century, which provides a magnificent setting for orchestral and choral concerts of iconic works conducted by Piotrowicz, whose profound musical insight and formidable energy produces revelatory performances.
From the beginning, Ripon International Festival has never let its dedication to quality slip, boasting a truly impressive pedigree in classical music from around the world each time.
Over the last three decades, Artistic Director Janusz Piotrowicz has invited the Hallé, Royal Philharmonic, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Royal Northern Sinfonia, London Mozart Players, Orchestra of Opera North, London Bach Orchestra and Manchester Camerata to perform the great symphonic repertoire of Beethoven, Brahms, Dvorak, Mahler, Mendelssohn, Mozart, Schubert, Shostakovich, Sibelius and Tchaikovsky as well as choral works from Bach to Arvo Pärt, with Leeds Philharmonic Chorus and the Rodolfus Choir.
Running from September 5 to October 9, highlights of Ripon International Festival 2024 will include:
Thursday, September 5 and Friday, September 6, 2.30pm
Prize-winning early music specialists Duo Dorado present scintillating gems of the baroque by Bach, Vivaldi, Handel, Byrd and Matteis in 13th Century Markenfield Hall, near Ripon
Saturday, September 7 at 7.30pm
Winners of major prizes in Europe, the virtuoso The Atea Quintet wikk present an exotic and melodic mix of French, Austrian and Swiss music, including Mozart, Danzi, Olivier Truan, in the beautiful setting of St Mary's Church, Masham.
Saturday, September 21 at 7.30pm
The Royal Northern Sinfonia conducted by Janusz Piotrowicz will perform Tchaikovsky’s Fifth at Ripon Cathedral.
Friday, September 27 at 3.00pm
Traditional Chinese harp music from Shu Jiang including Spring on the Moonlit River; Poetry of the Autumn wind; Fisherman singing in the Evening at Fountains Hall at Fountains Abbey.
For tickets, information and the full RIF programme, visit: https://riponinternationalfestival.org/
