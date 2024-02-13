World class festival near Harrogate is set to welcome Blackadder star and classical music talent in lovely setting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The headline acts for June’s festival include Leeds Piano Competition winner Alim Beisembayev, one of the world’s great violin virtuosos, Viktoria Mullova, and Tony Robinson, the broadcaster, comedian and historical and archaeological presenter who played Baldrick in BBC TV’s Blackadder.

Located half an hour from Harrogate in the tiny village of Aldborough, opera singers, acclaimed pianists, and jazz ensembles mingle amongst the area’s remarkable Roman history, including a prized collection of Roman artefacts and mosaics.

The festival’s Harrogate-based director, Robert Ogden, said: "It’s fitting Sir Tony Robinson is this year’s guest, given the setting of our festival and its rich historic and archaeological significance.

The headline acts for Northern Aldborough Festival 2024 will include Tony Robinson, the broadcaster, comedian and historical and archaeological presenter who played Baldrick in BBC TV’s Blackadder. (Picture contributed)

"It promises to be a very special evening.”

A charity, Northern Aldborough Festival’s mission is to bring exceptional live music to its rural location, making the lovely village an unlikely epicentre for classical music and high-quality arts events.

This year, its music programme will focus on championing young classical talent.

The opening night will sees25-year-old Tom Fetherstonehaugh conducting Fantasia Orchestra, with some of the UK’s most exciting young musicians, alongside pianist Alim Beisembayev, who at 23 won the last Leeds Piano Competition, performing Tchaikovsky and Chopin.

Other highlights will include Armonico Consort in Purcell’s The Fairy Queen and the rising star of classical guitar, Jack Hancher hailed as a ‘poet’ of the instrument.