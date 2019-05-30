World-class circus comes to Harrogate - here's everything you need to know

World class performers and death-defying acts are thrilling audiences at the Continental Circus Berlin that's rolled into Harrogate.

Here's everything you need to know...

Circus showgirl Dasha with Angelo the clown. Picture: Gerard Binks.

Where is the circus?

Pannal car boot site, Harrogate Road A658, off Buttersyke Bar roundabout, HG3 1JE.

When is it on?

May 30, 3pm and 7.45pm

Kevin and Erica Balancing Act. Picture: Gerard Binks.

May 31, 3pm and 7.45pm

June 1, 3pm and 6pm

June 2, 12pm and 3pm

What can visitors expect?

Duo Kira, Tara and Kim. Picture: Gerard Binks.

Organisers have promised an "unrivalled" mix of genuine circus talent from every corner of the globe - including a death-defying 'globe of death,' high wire walkers and jaw-dropping acrobats.

A spokesperson for the event said: "In an age where so much entertainment is unreal, made up of special effects, CGI and has a virtual reality, being pre-recorded, multi-tracked, digitally enhanced or in some other way electronically created - the sheer reality of a live show is a breath of fresh air and the feats and skills seen at Continental Circus Berlin are often so amazing that the circus-goer literally cannot believe their eyes.

"Beautiful aerialists, whirl wind jugglers, a laser man sending laser beams from his fingers and the sensational wheel of death, rotating into the roof of the Big Top. An amazing array of acts twisting an age-old tradition for a modern family audience."