With Dame Judi Dench as its patron Northern Aldborough Festival is set to shine on world stage this month

A small village near Harrogate is bringing the best of classical music from around the world this month,

Now in its 30th year, with none other than Dame Judi Dench as its patron, Northern Aldborough Festival’s remit is to bring world-class musicians to rural audiences in the lovely North Yorkshire village of Aldborough.

Run by Festival Director Robert Ogden and Festival Co-ordinator Philippa Abrahams, 2024’s line-up includes Fantasia Orchestra, violin virtuoso Vicktoria Mullova, wine expert Oz Clarke narrating The Fairy Queen, performed by Armonico Consort; and the Julian Joseph Trio.

But the emphasis is always on youth as well as experience in this arts charity’s annual programme.

Coming soon to Northern Aldborough Festival - Accompanied by pianist John Moore, Adriana Babin from Moldova is to perform in the ancient acoustics of Aldborough’s rural village church. (Picture contributed)

This year’s festival, which will run from June 13-22, will offer audiences a rare opportunity to hear a fantastic musician from Moldova.

Accompanied by pianist John Moore, Adriana Babin is to perform in the ancient acoustics of Aldborough’s rural village church.

At the age of 22, Adriana has already performed in front of 50,000 people in France, regularly appears on prestigious TV shows in Berlin, and was awarded a scholarship for representing Moldova on the international stage.

The talented musician promises an "unforgettable" concert.

“The reception of my music in my home country Moldova has been incredibly heartening,” she said.

“Pan flute music holds a special place in the hearts of Moldovans and Romanians due to its deep roots in our cultural heritage.

"Our traditional melodies evoke a sense of nostalgia and pride, resonating with audiences on a deeply emotional level, which I am sure English audiences will also feel.”

Northern Aldborough Festival was recently described by The Times as “well on its way to being one of the leading fixtures on the classical music calendar”.

The appearance by Adriana is bound to enhance its reputation further, offering a unique musical journey unlike any other played on an antique mythological instrument.

Adriana said: "Through the ethereal melodies of the pan flute, listeners experience a rich tapestry of emotions – from the stirring strains of traditional Moldovan folk tunes to the evocative renditions of classical masterpieces.”